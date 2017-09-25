Is there anything better than sitting back and treating yourself to a spot of online shopping at the weekend?

Avoiding the soul-destroying search for parking on a Saturday, queuing for coffee, queuing for changing rooms, queuing for the till.

All of this queuing and all of the stress can disappear with the swipe of a finger when you shop online at home and leave the stress of shopping centres to other people.

However one Today FM listener spotted something a little off as they shopped to their heart's content online this weekend.

As they perused the Littlewoods website they noticed this picture, and what looks like an epic photoshop fail.

Upon further inspection you can see it's just an unfortunate crop with the picture next to it blocking the model's hand.

Makes you look twice!