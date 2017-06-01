It's now official, two of the best things on the internet have been combined.

It was only a matter of time before some genius decided that a classic 90's dance tune would sound better if animals sang it.

Not only that - but, the creator even took time to do a breakdown visual of what each specific animals contribution to the song is.

For example, a cat running into a window acts as the drum, while a dog barking is used as the backing vocals.

Turn up your speakers a listen to the potential song of the year.

Ok, so who's dog is gonna sing 'Rhythm is A Dancer'?