There isn't many things in life worse then Monday's and this video, which has gone viral overnight, sums up how we all feel rocking into work after the weekend.

Emily Holt from England was doing the most basic of tasks, that is taking out the bins, when she decided to get a bit too confident with her throwing skills.

She had to lean the hard way that this isn't a job to be taken lightly, when the whole bag burst open just meters from the bin.

The end result was this hilarious video.

my flatmate has just peaked pic.twitter.com/ZInx8T0u1R — emily holt (@em__holt) May 7, 2017

The poor girl, it must have take her hours to clean up!

Moral of the story, don't get too cocky taking out the bins.