This Irish Tongue Expert Can Diagnose Tongue Selfies
Who knew that your tongue could reveal so much about you?
Jason Walsh is an acupuncture specialist and a tongue reader.
He says the tongue has visual indicators of a person's overall wellbeing and it also has a special relationship with the heart (it is said to be an "offshoot" of the heart.)
Apparently the size and texture of a tongue call reveal all sorts about a person, from whether they are grieving to what kind of bodily functions they experience.
Dermot & Dave listeners sent in their tongue selfies in their droves, watch as Jason gives them their own personal tongue reading - revealing things about them that they may never have known.