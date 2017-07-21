Who knew that your tongue could reveal so much about you?

Jason Walsh is an acupuncture specialist and a tongue reader.



He says the tongue has visual indicators of a person's overall wellbeing and it also has a special relationship with the heart (it is said to be an "offshoot" of the heart.)

Apparently the size and texture of a tongue call reveal all sorts about a person, from whether they are grieving to what kind of bodily functions they experience.

Dermot & Dave listeners sent in their tongue selfies in their droves, watch as Jason gives them their own personal tongue reading - revealing things about them that they may never have known.