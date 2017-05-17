John and Mary are both teachers, living in Limerick.

No really, their names are John and Mary.

John is a secondary school history and religion teacher, while Mary is a primary school teacher in training.

Gone are the rock n roll days of their youth and they now spend their evenings trying to 'out-teacher' each other, with amazing results.

Mary needed to show someone how to make a Friendship, and John was only delighted to step up to the plate.

Clearly John took this Friendship malarky VERY seriously, look at those perfect lines, the neat writing and the folded edges.

The best part has to be the fact that he gave himself a crying laughing emoji, like a gold star.

Good man John! Your mammy would be proud.