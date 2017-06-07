Back in 2001 The Vengaboys were huge and you couldn't go a day without hearing Boom Boom Boom Boom blaring from a car window.

Now those glory days are back people.

Some legend was cruising through Cheltenham, when he decided to roll down the windows, and treat passers by to an impromptu Vengaboys gig.

This video slow to start but by the end it results in a full on street party, proving that it's still impossible to make it through Boom Boom Boom Boom without waving your arms in the air like you just don't care.