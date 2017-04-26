What is happening with jeans lads?

Specifically Topshop jeans.

First there were jeans with clear patches on the knees, for god-knows what reason.

As if that wasn't bad enough Topshop have now released a pair of completely see-through jeans, perfect for showing off your patchy three day old tan and stubbly legs.

Why these abominations were ever created is beyond us and they're not cheap, a pair will set you back a whopping €76.

Will they not steam up like the inside of a tent after a night at Electric Picnic? Will they not stick to your leg when they get all clammy?

So many questions, so little time.

They only thing we are certain of is that they remind us of those clear little hoods only grannies wear when it's lashing rain.

#FashionInspo