When you think of a standard Irish granny you think of many things.

Endless food, candles being lit for all sorts of reasons, a knowledge of all things going on in the parish etc.

You'd rarely think of American gangster rap, but some Waterford genius has realised the two groups actually do have something in common, and all of a sudden rural Irish grannies have become a lot more bad ass.

It's cool that the only two groups of people that drink Hennessey are old ladies in rural Ireland and gangster rappers — david h hartery (@daithihartery) July 23, 2017

Granny knew where the party was at long before it became wildly popular to wave bottles of Hennessy around in rap videos.