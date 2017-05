Brian ‘Limmy’ Limmond is best known for The Limmy Show which is responsible for comedy gold like this.

The 42 year old Glaswegian will be travelling across Ireland for a night of storytelling, Q&A and book signing over the coming weeks.

The comedian dropped into Dermot & Dave to chat about getting banned from Twitter, ridiculous put-on accents and what he wants to do most while he's in Ireland

Catch Limmy at Cork Opera House, June 1st, Black Box, Galway June 2nd, Lime Tree, Limerick June 3rd, Vicar Street, June 5th and Mandella Hall, Belfast, June 6th