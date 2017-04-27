Ah 1960s Ireland.

A simpler time, when Sunday morning mass was mandatory and there were very strict rules about how to behave while you were there.

If you've ever wondered what was expected of the congregation back in the day, wonder no more.

Radharc, an independent production company established by Father Joe Dunn, put together this handy list of mass guidelines and the narration is spectacular.

Church-goers are warned not to be late, to avoid noisy entrances and inappropriate clothing.

Loud whispering of prayers is a BIG no-no and you're not to be skulking at the back of the church lads!