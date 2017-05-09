The luck of the Irish definitely wasn't with the boss of Qantas, when he was giving a speech at the companies business breakfast in Perth yesterday.

The Irish native was less than impressed when he was hit in the face with a pie by a man who raided the stage.

While talking about the launch of the new non-stop flights between London and Perth, Alan Joyce received a creamy delighted, which was luckily caught on video.

Australian Minister Peter Dutton tweeted to say it was "a disgrace" and the man "should be ashamed".

Wait no more, have a look at the full video below.

I bet that made your Tuesday a bit better.