WATCH: Irish Qantas Boss Gets Pied In The Face
The luck of the Irish definitely wasn't with the boss of Qantas, when he was giving a speech at the companies business breakfast in Perth yesterday.
The Irish native was less than impressed when he was hit in the face with a pie by a man who raided the stage.
While talking about the launch of the new non-stop flights between London and Perth, Alan Joyce received a creamy delighted, which was luckily caught on video.
Australian Minister Peter Dutton tweeted to say it was "a disgrace" and the man "should be ashamed".
Wait no more, have a look at the full video below.
Pie thrown in face of @Qantas chief Alan Joyce while in Perth. https://t.co/IOrUGlTbg8 #ausbiz #7News pic.twitter.com/XichTGnL5i— 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 9, 2017
I bet that made your Tuesday a bit better.