There's no doubt about it, 60 is a milestone birthday.

It means you've been on this earth for six decades and you're just six years away from collecting your pension.

Dublin mother Helen Healy turned 60 on June 3 and to celebrate she decided to throw herself out of a perfectly good plane that day, all to raise money for The Irish Cancer Society.

What a legend!



Helen picked June 3 as her Day To Jump because wants to remember her husband Ray on her birthday.



Ray lost his battle with cancer three years ago and the mother of four decided on a 60th birthday fundraising skydive so that fewer families in Ireland will be missing a loved one on special occasions.





What's even more impressive is that Helen has managed to raise over €3,700 for the charity, and all without a Facebook page.

While she's fearless when it comes to jumping out of tiny airplanes while 10,000 feet in the air, navigating Facebook isn't really her thing.

Fair play to Helen, onward and upward, or downward as the case may be!