Every now and then a diet takes the world by storm.

There was the Atkins diet, the 80:20 diet, the cabbage soup diet and the list goes on and on.

In recent years the Paleo diet has been gaining popularity with people who want to lose weight.

It takes the 'No carbs before Marbs' saying quite literally, there are zero carbs allowed on this diet.

Dietician and nutritionist Shelly Gray joined Dermot & Dave to reveal why this diet is a bad idea.