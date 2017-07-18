You know yourself, you're in the middle of a work day when lunch time hits and you start thinking of ways to pass the time.

Some workers like to exercise during their lunch hour, by going for a walk or a run, or even popping by the gym.

But Sean Canna is no ordinary worker, and by the looks of things neither are his mates.

While working in Knockananna, Co. Wicklow they invented invisible table tennis and it actually looks like all the craic!

They get bonus points for their killer sound effects and the net made out of forks and knives.

Standard.