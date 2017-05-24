Women Order Tops Online And It Does Not Go To Plan
It's always a risky little game when you buy clothes online.
Will it fit? Will it be true to size? Will it be a bit crap looking?
Take this Pretty Little Thing sheer turtleneck, which looks grand on the model.
But it turns out that this top is not a shoppers friend.
Most couldn't even get it over their head, and the pictures just might be the funniest thing we've seen all week.
Hi @OfficialPLT just wondering why your top won't fit over my head pic.twitter.com/MMbLNPDFfX— Olivia Skuce (@OliviaSkuce) May 22, 2017
@OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT It's a global problem pic.twitter.com/HbFYG608GD— Heather (@HeatherPlatts) May 22, 2017
@tatam_poppy @OliviaSkuce @OfficialPLT @OfficialPLT sort your shit out pic.twitter.com/qoWjENQVaT— Keziah Atkinson (@kez_atkinsonxx) May 23, 2017