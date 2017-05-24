The pictures are just brilliant

It's always a risky little game when you buy clothes online.

Will it fit? Will it be true to size? Will it be a bit crap looking?

Take this Pretty Little Thing sheer turtleneck, which looks grand on the model.

But it turns out that this top is not a shoppers friend.

Most couldn't even get it over their head, and the pictures just might be the funniest thing we've seen all week.