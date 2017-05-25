It just got a little bit more tempting to book a holiday to the states this summer.

Norwegian Air has announced a massive sale ahead of their transatlantic routes from Cork, Shannon and Dublin launching this summer.

You can now get your hands on one of 6,000 seats to the US for €99 one-way.

From July 1st Norwegian Air will fly to New York, Boston and New England.

The special offer went on sale last night and is supposed to run for ten days, but we don't see these tickets lasting until June 3.

Passengers can fly between July 2017 and March 2018.