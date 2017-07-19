When people think of the Irish a bunch of stereotypes spring to mind.

There's the 'fighting Irish', the idea we're all fond of a drink and that we're all up for the craic all of the time.

There's also this misconception that Ireland is this quaint little backward country, where we don't have electricity, indoor plumbing or wifi.

So this picture of a local supermarket is going to do nothing put these misconceptions to bed.

Reddit user IsThatAnIsland posted the image, along with the comment that they were tempted to tell their American colleagues that this is what all Irish supermarkets look like - big open barns complete with tractors so perfectly placed they almost look like art installations.

The responses were brilliant, it looks like us Irish have enjoyed spreading lies about themselves for years.