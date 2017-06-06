There's a lot at play when it comes to throwing yourself down a waterslide.

It can all go wrong so quickly, bikini bottoms can come away, you can plough into an innocent bystander while exiting the slide and if you manage to get through an entire day at a water park without slipping on a wet surface in front of a crown of randomers then you can count yourself lucky.

None of the above apply to this guy though, who has managed to look more slick than any of us ever will while shooting out of a waterslide.

He skims the water, makes it to the other side of the pool and somehow manages to get himself into a standing position in one swift motion.

He even gives himself a (deserved) round of applause.

Legend.