Ferris wheels are supposed to be safe, fun and sometimes romantic amusement park rides.

But there's nothing safe, fun or romantic about this video.

Amusement park goers were left horrified after witnessing a worker tumble from one of the booths, bouncing off the structure as he fell to the ground.

The poor guy only reportedly broke a finger and is doing ok.

He was up there trying to rescue two children who were trapped.