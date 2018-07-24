Singer and actress Demi Lovato has been rushed to hospital after an apparent heroin overdose according to reports in the US.

Entertainment website TMZ reports that the 25-year-old was taken from her Los Angeles home just after 8pm this evening (Irish time).

Lovato has spoken about her issues with substance abuse in the past and last month she released a song titled “Sober” – which detailed her relapse after six years of sobriety.

Her condition in hospital remains unknown.

Lovato rose to fame through her role in the Disney channel movie “Camp Rock.”

She released her first album in 2008 – and followed it up with five more.