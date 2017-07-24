On this week's Business Behind The Brand, Laura DeVoy of Goodbody Stockbrokers joined Conall to look at the business behind the brand of Wizzair, the Hungarian based low cost airline that has revenues of over €1.5 Billion euro. Things have been looking good for Wizzair with the share price doubling in the last 5 years but we ask Laura DeVoy to tell us what she thinks about the future of its shares.

Laura says first of all we need to look at the back drop for EU Airlines, where we should see growth of about 400 million passengers by about 2026 which is about 4% annual compound growth. Laura also notes that we should see the continued growth of low cost airlines with improvements in short haul demand, they have also improved their market share by 1.5% per annum.

Laura notes that they may just become the lowest low cost airline in Europe and sees more upside in the stock in the years to come.

Would she recommend this brand for investment over the other airlines?

Listen back now to find out more.



