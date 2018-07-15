WATCH - John Giles previews today's World Cup Final
Can Croatia upset the French in the greatest show on Earth?!
John Giles joined Richie McCormack in studio to preview this afternoon's World Cup Final.
Subscribe to our Yotube channel here
