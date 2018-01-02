It only feels like yesterday we were wiping their bums, watching their first walk and hugging them after their first day at school but they have to grow up at some point.

And they have. 2008 was a cracking year for music.

It was a year for landmark ladies as music royalty Lady Gaga gave us The Fame and fierce Queen Bey unleashed Sasha and Single Ladies on us. Coldplay owned the airwaves with their Frenchy revolutionary themed anthems. MGMT had their huge smash album (we haven't seen them since) Kanye West unveiled his addiction to auto-tune Elbow took over over wedding playlist and Adele's global takeover took it first fresh faced steps.

Here we go:

Coldplay - Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends

Lady Gaga - The Fame

Beyonce - I Am... Sasha Fierce

MGMT - Oracular Spectacular

Adele – 19

Bon Iver- For Emma, Forever Ago

Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend

Kanye West - 808 and Heartbreak

Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid