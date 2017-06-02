When you wander down Grafton Street on any given day you'll be treated to performances from heaps of buskers, all playing their hearts out on Dublin's busiest shopping street.

But very few will stop you in your tracks like 12 year old Allie Sherlock, who has been making the trip from Cork to Dublin with her guitar and incredible voice.

Allie's latest video has been watched nearly 700,000 times and it has been shared around the world.

It's enough to give you shivers.