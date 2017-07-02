Cliona Hegarty, Founder of Boost Bites is a big fan of the Sunday Business Show.

With this in mind where better to announce the re-branding of her healthy snacks, which will now be called Bella Bites!

Being both healthy and delicious, Bella Bites are designed to replace less healthy "on the go snack" and boost your nutrition at the same time.

Cliona originally worked as a primary school teacher for 6 years in a junior school, which sadly had to close during the economic downturn.

Following the unfortunate events of the recession, Cliona pivoted to her true love, baking, which she used to do with her mother, who as she told Conall "does a mean lemon drizzle cake".

Encouraged by the reactions her unique energy snacks were receiving at Farmers Markets, she knew she had something special.

Since then her healthy snacks have gone Nationwide with Dunnes Stores & they are listed with Tesco & available in Dublin Supervalu stores too.

Cliona also told listeners that they could win a months both of lovely Bella Bites and Afternoon Tea at the Shelbourne Hotel by voting for her on the Nissan Generation Competition, check out the tweet below for detail.

Find out more about Bella Bites by listening back to the podcast and checking out their website on: http://www.boostbites.com/