A woman in the UK had a very eventful wedding night. And no, not in that way.

The bride was enjoying her wedding night when C'est La Vie by our very own B*Witched started playing. All was going well until the dance break in the middle where it is customary to break into Ballaí Luimní.

Unfortunately, she seemed to lose her footing, and ended up breaking both legs. She was spotted in A&E and was overheard telling the medical staff what had happened.

there’s a woman in the A&E waiting room on crutches with both legs in casts. just heard her telling someone it was her wedding on saturday & she got a bit too overexcited irish dancing to c’est la vie. if you’re gonna have a reason to be in A&E, that should always be it. — stuart little and kevin lyttle are the same person (@poppyoa) August 20, 2018

Initially, people were skeptical about the truth behind the tweet. But that all changed when her brother posted a photo of her in the thread.

My sister everybody.A very northfield wedding party...... pic.twitter.com/gMAaOArVJm — Lee Pardoe (@lee_pardoe) August 20, 2018

To add to the pandemonium, B*Witched themselves even weighed in on the action:

😱😱Oh my goodness, poor woman!!!! How can we find her? Does anyone know her? Think she needs cheering up! RT to help find her please!! @BWitchedreunion @edelelynch @sinocarroll @lindsayarmaou https://t.co/zgdnzLw2RI — Keavy lynch (@Keavylynch) August 21, 2018

Oh no... not another person.... C’est La Vie has a lot to answer for... so many injuries... so sorry to hear this, hope you have a speedy recovery .😘😘😘 — Sinead O'Carroll (@sinocarroll) August 21, 2018

Omg sorry 🙈🙈☘️☘️☘️☘️❤️❤️😂 happy wedding 😬 lots of love — edele lynch (@edelelynch) August 21, 2018

Who would have thought or beloved C'est La Vie could cause such havoc?