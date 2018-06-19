Will Ferrell's appearance at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon now makes a bit more sense! He has signed up with Netflix to write and star in Eurovision, a film about the beloved song contest.

Ferrell will be joined on writing duties by his long time collaborator and former SNL head writer, Andrew Steele, and his Anchorman co-writer Adam McKay is also on board as executive producer.

There's no release date for the film just yet, but we're very curious to see how this one will turn out!