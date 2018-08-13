The owner of a farm in the US has employed the use of a laser system to protect his little berries from getting pecked.

We wish to God that it was our artist impression above of a laser-eyed Wurzel Gummidge but unfortunately it's far more sedate:

Pic courtesy of Tom Banse/Northwest News Network

Gone are the days when we'd employ mildly threatening bales:

These laser yokes don't come cheap. You're looking at about €8,000 a pop.

But they look a lot cooler than a load of straw dressed in your grandad's old clothes:

We can think of a few birds that have too much street smarts to get feathered by a a laser: