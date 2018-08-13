A New Scarecrow Has Been Invented And It Uses Lasers
The owner of a farm in the US has employed the use of a laser system to protect his little berries from getting pecked.
We wish to God that it was our artist impression above of a laser-eyed Wurzel Gummidge but unfortunately it's far more sedate:
Pic courtesy of Tom Banse/Northwest News Network
Gone are the days when we'd employ mildly threatening bales:
These laser yokes don't come cheap. You're looking at about €8,000 a pop.
But they look a lot cooler than a load of straw dressed in your grandad's old clothes:
We can think of a few birds that have too much street smarts to get feathered by a a laser: