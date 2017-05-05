A Perfect Example Of How Openly Accepting Children Can Be
Take a deep breath, because this video is going to hit you in the feels.
Hard.
Seven year old Anu goes to school in Birmingham and this week she arrived to show her friends her brand new sports blade.
Any seven year old would feel self-conscious about something that will set them apart from the other children in the playground, but what follows is an example of how judgement-free and openly inquisitive young children can be.
Anu is seven and goes to school in Birmingham. Look what happened when she showed her friends her new sports blade. It's just gorgeous!🏃♀️ pic.twitter.com/Aa1UlnhlQy— BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) May 3, 2017