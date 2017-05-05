Too much emotion lads

Take a deep breath, because this video is going to hit you in the feels.

Hard.

Seven year old Anu goes to school in Birmingham and this week she arrived to show her friends her brand new sports blade.

Any seven year old would feel self-conscious about something that will set them apart from the other children in the playground, but what follows is an example of how judgement-free and openly inquisitive young children can be.