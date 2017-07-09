Simon Heaslip, Owner of the well know Roisin Dubh and Massimo Bar in Galway spoke to the Sunday Business Show this week about his newest beer.

In partnership with the Guinness Brewers the Galway pubs have launched Guinness Golden Ale, which can now be found on draught in over 40 bars.

The beer which is called ‘Galway Gold’, was produced to celebrates Galway’s successful bid for European Capital of Culture 2020.

Gold has been launched ahead of Galway 2020, in partnership with Diageo, owner of Guinness, to help raise funds for the European Capital of Culture programme.

Pub owner, Simon Heaslip spoke to Conall about the counties excitement and preparations for 2020, and of course the success of the latest brew.