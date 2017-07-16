Helen Collins , Chairperson of the Taste of West Cork Festival spoke to Conall from the beautiful Baltimore on this morning's Sunday Business Show.

The festival is made up of a very impressive collection of 36 towns and villages in West Cork all coming together.

The launch of this years festival took place on Thursday, while the festival itself begins in September, with over 180 events taking.

The team behind the festival have just launched the West Cork Artisan Food Guide, supported by Cork County Council. The guide takes an in depth look at the many companies that operate in West Cork and the people behind these businesses .

Hot off the press.... pic.twitter.com/VQRJQEC0Te — A Taste of West Cork (@atasteofwestcor) July 13, 2017

Helen spoke to Conall about all the businesses involved and what it takes to get 36 towns and villages to come together for the better of their region

The festival takes place this year from 8th-17th September, with over 180 culinary and adventure events taking place.

You can find out more by listening back to the podcast and see the festival's programme for yourself via the following link: A Taste of West Cork Programme