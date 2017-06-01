There is just no stopping Ed Sheehan these days!

The worlds most famous ginger is in the middle of a huge world tour and has just played 2 sold out nights at Dublin's 3 Arena.

Now get ready to see his face all over the place again, as he's teamed up with James Corden and will be the latest star to take part in Carpool Karaoke.

It's all a part of the Late Late Show's British Special, which will see the chat show come live from London for a week.

The full video will be released next Tuesday, but have a look at the teaser below.

Roll on Tuesday!