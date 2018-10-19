Students at Shenandoah University in Virginia were lucky enough to come across a time capsule by the Class of '93. Inside it they found yearbooks, rave pacifiers, and dinosaur toys, there were also some 1960s Beatles records.

The box was engraved with the message:

'Class of '93 Time Capsule To Be Opened In Year 2018'

However some people were unhappy that a so called time capsule was opened so soon, believing that 2018 and 1993 were too close together for it to qualify as a time capsule. Let's just focus on that for a moment, shall we?

Believe it or not, 1993 was 25 years ago. That's a quarter of a century. To put that into context, here's a list of things that didn't even exist in 1993:

Youtube

Camera phones

Britney Spears' music

Playstation 1

The film Titanic

U2's A Beautiful Day

Bluetooth

Facebook

Nintendo 64

DVD

Google

Tamagotchi

If this isn't proof that 1993 was a lifetime ago then we don't know what is. I think we can all agree that people being upset about the capsule are so not fly.