A few weeks ago on the Sunday Business Show, we heard about the VOOM tour that was being launched by Virgin Media , giving start-ups the chance to pitch to Richard Branson and win a share of £1million (€1.2million) in prizes.

This week Conall spoke to the Founder of a business that has received the backing of Richard Branson. A philanthropic watch brand, Vitae London, which is set to release its new Season IV range.

William Adoasi is a 26-year old social entrepreneur & photographer from London, UK, and the founder of Vitae London – a socially conscious watch brand. The brand has developed a large social media following and many celebrity backers such as: Emeli Sande, Phillip Schofield, Paloma Faith and Tinchy Stryder.

The sale of each watch provides a child in Southern Africa with two sets of school uniform, a bag, and footwear to see them through a year of education.

By offering his new watch range exclusively through Indiegogo, and offering rewards such as limited edition gift sets and the chance to see the result of Vitae London’s charitable work in Southern Africa, Adoasi hopes to raise enough funds to grow in the retail market.

Some of our listeners were so impressed with William's story that they too backed him straight away.

You can find out more about William's Vitae London business and back it too via the following link: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/vitae-london-your-watch-their-future-fashion-lifestyle#/