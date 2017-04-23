AIB Start Up Academy Round Up
The much awaited final of the AIB Start Up Academy took place this week.
14 shortlisted Start-Up competed for the grand prize of a €200,000 injection into their business.
Over 450 applications were received from companies across Ireland, which eventually became a shortlist of finalists.
Sunday Business Show Producer, Ruth Devaney headed along to the Lighthouse cinema on Thursday to catch up with some of the finalists and all of the action of the day.
Here's a list of the finalists :
Who are they?
Izzy Wheels
Where is the business located?
Dublin
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @izzy_wheels // website - www.izzywheels.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
The Little Pharma Ltd.
Where is the business located?
Dublin
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @Littlepharma1 // Website - www.thelittlepharma.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
Fresh from...the pier
Where is the business located?
Dublin
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @fresh_from_ // Website - www.freshfrom.ie
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Where are they?
Kiki Moon
Where is the business located?
Dublin
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @KikiMoonIreland // Website - www.lovekikimoon.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
FEED
Where is the business located?
Dublin
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @FEEDIRL // Website - www.eatfeed.ie
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
Ostoform
Where is the business located?
Limerick
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @ostoform // Website - www.ostoform.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
Tipperary Boutique Distillery Limited
Where is the business located?
Tipperary
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @TippDistillery //Website - www.tipperarydistillery.ie
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
FRANKMAN Grooming
Where is the business located?
Dublin
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @mswift4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
Dynomed
Where is the business located?
Wexford
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @DynoMed //Website - www.sleeppapi.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
Bakers & Cakers
Where is the business located?
Dublin
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @BakersAndCakers // Website - www.bakersandcakers.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
Origin Bars
Where is the business located?
Kerry
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @OriginBars
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
Oathello Network Limited
Where is the business located?
Dublin
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @JenHourihane // Website - www.oathello.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
Hydrasure
Where is the business located?
Wicklow
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @hydrasureEquine // Website - www.hydrasure.ie
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Who are they?
Atturos
Where is the business located?
Dublin
Where can I find them?
Twitter - @atturos // Website - www.atturos.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
To hear more from the AIB Start Up Academy Start-Up Finalists check listen to the podcast bellow from Sunday Business Show Producer, Ruth Devaney's who was live at the event.