The much awaited final of the AIB Start Up Academy took place this week.

14 shortlisted Start-Up competed for the grand prize of a €200,000 injection into their business.

Over 450 applications were received from companies across Ireland, which eventually became a shortlist of finalists.

Sunday Business Show Producer, Ruth Devaney headed along to the Lighthouse cinema on Thursday to catch up with some of the finalists and all of the action of the day.

Here's a list of the finalists :

Who are they?

Izzy Wheels

Where is the business located?

Dublin

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @izzy_wheels // website - www.izzywheels.com

Who are they?

The Little Pharma Ltd.

Where is the business located?

Dublin

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @Littlepharma1 // Website - www.thelittlepharma.com

Who are they?

Fresh from...the pier

Where is the business located?

Dublin

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @fresh_from_ // Website - www.freshfrom.ie

Where are they?

Kiki Moon

Where is the business located?

Dublin

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @KikiMoonIreland // Website - www.lovekikimoon.com

Who are they?

FEED

Where is the business located?

Dublin

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @FEEDIRL // Website - www.eatfeed.ie

Who are they?

Ostoform

Where is the business located?

Limerick

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @ostoform // Website - www.ostoform.com

Who are they?

Tipperary Boutique Distillery Limited

Where is the business located?

Tipperary

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @TippDistillery //Website - www.tipperarydistillery.ie

Who are they?

FRANKMAN Grooming

Where is the business located?

Dublin

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @mswift4

Who are they?

Dynomed

Where is the business located?

Wexford

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @DynoMed //Website - www.sleeppapi.com

Who are they?

Bakers & Cakers

Where is the business located?

Dublin

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @BakersAndCakers // Website - www.bakersandcakers.com

Who are they?

Origin Bars

Where is the business located?

Kerry

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @OriginBars

Who are they?

Oathello Network Limited

Where is the business located?

Dublin

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @JenHourihane // Website - www.oathello.com

Who are they?

Hydrasure

Where is the business located?

Wicklow

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @hydrasureEquine // Website - www.hydrasure.ie

Who are they?

Atturos

Where is the business located?

Dublin

Where can I find them?

Twitter - @atturos // Website - www.atturos.com

To hear more from the AIB Start Up Academy Start-Up Finalists check listen to the podcast bellow from Sunday Business Show Producer, Ruth Devaney's who was live at the event.