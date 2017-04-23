On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined in the studio by the winner of the AIB Start Up Academy 2017, Kevin Kelleher, Co-Founder of Ostoform to tell us about his award winning business and success of the AIB competition.

Ostoform has developed a novel medical device, which improves skin complications often suffered by ostomy patients, as a result of output from leakage on to their skin.

The Start Up received funding and assistance both from Enterprise Ireland and the University of Limerick and will now be given an injection of €200,000 as the grand prize for winning the AIB Start Up Academy.

Kevin told Conall that the company is still eager for further funding and is excited to launch their product globally in 2016, breaking into a market worth over $500 million.

He also spoke about the AIB competition itself, describing it as "fantastic".

To find out more about the award winning business of Ostoform check out their website on http://www.ostoform.com/ and listen to the podcast bellow.