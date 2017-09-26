The National are one of my favourite bands, so it's always a pleasure to get to interview them and particularly so when they have just released a fine new album -- Sleep Well Beast is their seventh studio record and it's a thing of beauty.

I caught up with Aaron Dessner -- a multi-instrumentalist with The National -- the morning after their first Vicar Street gig in Dublin. It was a bright clear day and he was coming from a run through Dublin by the Liffey. Dublin, he said in passing, is one of the National's favourite places to play, so he was looking forward to their second night in Vicar Street ahead.

He had a list of songs prepared for me, and it was pretty obvious from the get-go that he's a man for classic artists, as well as a sprinkling of darker, more melancholic material.

"My sister Jessica was older and cooler," he said, of his childhood influences in Ohio. "Jess got heavy into the Smiths and Husker Du and all these punk bands. She would drive us to the school. It would be freezing cold and she would blast Smiths songs. Bryce and I were in the back seat, totally not cool at all, and our sister was turning into a goth. And we were like, 'what is happening?'. But it stuck with us."

Thus began Aaron Dessner's introduction to the music of the Smiths, an introduction that -- alongside his father's input -- would lead to Aaron and his twin bother Bryce, also a member of The National, diving wholesale into music history.

"Our Dad had a ton of music in the house," he said. "Lots of jazz and classical music. We had a record player in our rooms. We started writing songs as soon as we picked up instruments when we were little kids. Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan were huge figures in our childhood."

Paul Simon was another important voice. "When Graceland came out, we were old enough to go to the concert and it was mindblowing to see that musicianship on the stage," Aaron said. "He seemed like a mad genius. He'd gone to South Africa, gotten lost and figured out what he wanted to do."

Listen back to the show in full below:

1. Paul Simon 'Graceland'

2. The Smiths 'How Soon is Now'

3. Leonard Cohen 'The Stranger Song'

4. Nina Simone 'I Put A Spell on You'

5. R.E.M. 'Nightswimming'

6. The National 'Dark Side of the Gym'

7. Bob Dylan 'Don't Think Twice, It's All Right'

8. PJ Harvey 'Rid of Me'

9. The Band 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down'

10. Cat Power 'Maybe Not'

11 Bruce Springsteen 'The Angel'

12. Husker Du 'Something I learned Today'

13. Grateful Dead 'Box of Rain'

14. Cat Stevens 'Father and Son'

15. The Allman Brothers 'Blue Sky'