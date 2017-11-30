On today’s show we got talking about advice given to you that you may or may not have heeded when you were younger. Your mam might have told you when you were younger not to go out with a wet heat because you’ll get pneumonia! But you did it anyway. Or don’t sit on a cold step, you’ll get a bladder infection! But you did it anyway. DON’T PICK IT! ...The less said about that one, the better.

“Paula, I was always told not to eat Apples before bed or i would get a belly ache. Better still don't know if you can read this out but it’s very funny. As a teenager, in an effort to avoid me getting pregnant at an early age, my mother told me when I was going out to pin my vest to my knickers and not show anyone who asked - not even the pope haha! It worked!” – Debs in Dundalk

“Paula, my dad always said Only drink alcohol when you are happy.”

“Paula my mam always says, make sure you have more money than he does. Shame I’m always broke!” - Annette

“Never marry for money, marry for love. But love where the money is!”

“Take care of your skin! I’m a 42 year old fella with great skin... I moisturise. In secret!”

“Sweetpea my dad always told myself and my brother when going out on a night out... if you’re not in bed by 12:00, come home!” - Jayo

“Hey wee p... my Da told me when going to the pub...don’t talk about football, religion or politics... I think it’s because he grew up in Scotland!”

“Hi Paula. My mam would say don't annoy me. And by jaysus I'd listen to her!” - Sean from Longford

“My father always said to me when boys have money they think they’re men. When the money’s gone, they’re boys again!”

"This too shall pass and It isn't eaten as hot as it's cooked. This has helped me through many stressful or challenging situations in life. Bad situations don't stay the same forever

“Sweet P. My Grandfather, rest his Soul, always said Never slam a door shut behind you because you never know when you'll have to walk back through it. Never understood it ‘til I'd a blazing row with my boss n was about to take the door off the hinges when it dawned on me...!” - Shay

“Morning sweet P. Anyway, my mam passed away 3 months ago and she always told me Early to bed, Early to rise, Makes a man, Healthy wealthy and wise. True!” - Mike in Galway

“Paula. On the other hand: early to rise and early to bed makes a man healthy but socially dead!”

“Hi, my mother used to say that if you come back from your holiday with money in your pocket you haven’t enjoyed yourself!” - Mike

“Never marry your first child. As in; don't get married to someone that can't look after themselves without you. Very good life advice and I'm happy to say, my husband is a fully fledged adult!”

“Paula I always say, don't be so dependent on someone that you can't be independent without them.” - Elaine in Lusk

“Paula my granddad told me to stay away from slow horses and fast women, they'll break you. I don't back horses and married a gorgeous girl so thanks granddad!” - Niall in Tipp

"Look it up was always my mam’s advice. This was pre-internet, and I would always ask why can’t you just tell meeee! I would have to take out the encyclopaedia or wait until I could get to a library. It’s made me way better at researching topics and forming my own opinions. I've done this with my own kids, but with the internet age I have had to alter it to look it up from a reliable source!”

“Paula my mother would always tell us if wishes were horses beggars would ride. So it was only right that I pass this on to mine. Recently, I was at a kid’s football match and 2 teenagers pass by on horseback. My son asked me did I think they were wishers!”

“Paula I was always told by my dad, if it has tits or tyres it will break your heart and cost ya money!” - Billy in Carlow

“Hi Paula. My mam always says do what makes you happy. Simple but she’s right. I work in crap paying job but I love it. I drive 80 miles to work every day by bike, I have a beautiful wife, two fantastic and funny sons and I’ve never ever been so happy!” – Pat Mc

“My Nan used always say never run after a man or a bus, there’s always another one coming!”

“He who dips his wick must pay for his oil!” - Ciarán

“Morning Paula. Like your earlier listener, my mom used always say that the release of methane after a meal was a gush of wind from the heart which ignorant people call a fart!” - Sean in Tralee

“Paula the best advice my mother gave me was when I was learning to drive. She said always assume the other driver is more stupid than you. Worked for me!”

“My friends mammy always said u are as good as, but no better than, anybody else!”

Paula my little fella is just learning that farts are funny and he has huge laughs at them, much to Mammy’s annoyance. I just say ‘tis a sad arse that can't rejoice!”

“Paula I firmly live by it's hard to soar like an eagle when you’re surrounded by turkeys!” - Martin

@sweetpmac my late mothers advice to a young Larry: where ever you maybe let the wind go free... (it related to flatulence) for years I broke wind where ever or who ever I was with. — Lawrence Kilbane (@dooega76) November 30, 2017