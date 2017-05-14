Niamh Fitzpatrick gives her advice to a listener who is feeling lost in life.

Dear Neil and Niamh,

I'm feeling totally lost in life. I'm divorced and have three adult daughters, two of them have significant mental health issues. I'm involved with a man who I met online, he's married with no children but his wife also has serious mental health problems. While I know that we are soulmates and have been for the past 18 years, I also know that we will never officially be together. Recently, we've grown apart due to both of us suffering significant family bereavements and I'm leaning on alcohol a bit too much. He's been really good to me and mine...please help. ___________________________________________________

Advice:

One of these stressors on their own is challenging, but the cumulative effect is significant. Growing apart from this man is as much of a loss as the bereavement, so it is understandable that you are feeling as you are. With the alcohol you are trying to stop feeling those feelings. However less palatable feelings (such as grief, loneliness, fear, regret) are a necessary part of life and so, going through them is more useful than trying to avoid them. You have asked for help, so you are engaging in self-care on one level, which is positive.

Regarding the relationship, ask yourself what is it that you truly want . Is it him, on whatever terms he is available? If so then it would be worth looking at why you would not want more for yourself – i.e. someone who is fully committed to you. Or do you want someone to stand beside you in life, to share the good and bad times? Then it would be about dealing with the realisation that this relationship will not give you that. You may be soulmates on one level, but you are still alone now when you really need someone to be with you through this time. I would like you to source a mental health professional to guide you through this. A qualified, trained, objective perspective will help you take each of the issues separately and work through them. If this man were free and you two were official, he would be by your side, I think that this brings a recognition that he is not actually yours given that he is married to someone else, that you are in fact alone . It is about accepting this as the truth in the middle of all this . Once you face these feelings the drive for alcohol may reduce, but the psychologist will address the reliance on alcohol as well. Go to your GP or to the Psychological Society of Ireland (psihq.ie) to source someone in your area.

When it comes to your daughters, are you all happy that they have each gotten what feels like the right diagnoses and are receiving the appropriate professional help for their particular mental health issues? Do you have information on how best to facilitate wellness with each daughter outside of therapy or medical sessions? Knowing for sure that everything that can be done is being done will give you peace of mind when it comes to your daughters.

Next, take action to begin self-care in earnest. Good sleep, hydration, exercise, connections with friends, some fun in your life, a sense of purpose – they all will work to build resilience and help you to feel capable and able to deal with each of these challenges one by one. So, look at your life like a bicycle wheel and check in with all the spokes to see that they are addressed. This will build support in a different way.

