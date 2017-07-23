This morning, psychologist and our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick was live in studio to chat through an issue sent into problem@todayfm.com from a listener who's husband has been lying to her about his finances.

I don't know I got here. My husband has been lying to me about his finances and it has all come to a head today with the revelation of two loans, one for 10k and one for 5k. I feel like an idiot. This isn't the first time. After we got married he had some major problems with his mental health. We got him help and it was then I discovered he suffers from anxiety and doesn't know how to control it. I found out that same day that he took out a several thousand-euro loan and gave it to charity. He told me about it & we cleared it together. We have had issues with money, as in he wasn't open to sharing bank accounts or even letting me see his online banking. When I got suspicious about stuff it would lead to a row, with him leaving me but we would patch things up & work on our issues; we are 10 years together.

This year we welcomed a son and thoughts of mortgages are in the air. He said the stress of our first baby on the way made him take out that second loan for 5 thousand. All the while he had told me that he was saving in his own account. Tonight, I've discovered he has nothing. The money he took out, he has spent on absolutely nothing, no big purchases, no big spending spree. Just daily expenses. It’s the first open and honest conversation he has had with me. I'm beyond hurt, but I still love him and want to stand behind him, because he is a good person, but he does need to get these impulses under control.

I said I would help him clear the loans. He didn’t ask and even stated that he is happy to go & sort them himself. I love him and I still believe in our future, even though clearing them eats into the only savings we have, mine. Why am I writing to you? I asked him on a scale of 1-10 how likely was it that he would take out secret loans again. His answer was 1-2. I'm looking at my son & I went from thinking I could give him a home, to a family in tatters & maybe never reaching that goal. Am I a fool? Do I need to run from this? What can I do to help him properly? I feel if I take over his finances and budget with him that eventually resentment will follow and I don’t want that. I want the trust back, but will I ever have that?

His anxiety is a huge issue. He has been in therapy up until early this year and he did say it helped. It's just destroyed everything and now with our son, I don't want to give him a crap life. But I can't look him in the eye if I don’t help his Dad. Regardless if we stay together it’s important to me that he doesn’t let his son down and they have the best worlds of each other. Help! I'm lost, I can't talk to anyone and I can't afford therapy either.

First, pause any talk of mortgages for the moment. There is way too much financial instability to sign up for something like that just now.

Secondly, do what you need to do in order to protect whatever money that you do have in savings, as his intention may be good but he is unable to control himself around money. So, do not leave the family finances vulnerable.

Thirdly, your husband is unable to deal with either the anxiety or the money issues by himself, nor are you the appropriate person to help him either. This needs professional help. Compulsive spending can be a way of alleviating negative emotions, so the anxiety and the financial problems may be linked. As you understandably want your husband well again for the sake of your child, even outside of what happens with the marriage, it would be worth giving it a chance to see if professional help can assist him to get on track.

Start by saying to your husband that this baby deserves a chance in life, that he needs a home and security and that these financial problems threaten that, so the two of you need to get this resolved once and for all. Tell him that it is possible to get help both for anxiety and for whatever is going on with him in terms of finances. Tell him that you will support him in this if he is serious about getting better, but that it needs professional help and that this is non-negotiable.

Then, the two of you go together to the GP and tell them about the anxiety and the finance issues and ask if they can refer him somewhere for a full assessment and treatment. Depending on what comes up in the assessment it may be that your husband needs to spend some time in a treatment centre to fully deal with these issues. You will be better placed to make a decision on whether you want to stay with him when you see if he is making progress.

If things stay as they are then history tells that your future and that of your child will be full of deception, instability, stress and disappointment, so staying under these conditions would not be good. However, once you protect the family finances from him then taking a small bit of time to see if he can get the right help would be time well spent. If you then have to walk away from the marriage you will know that you gave it every chance and that will help you move on.

