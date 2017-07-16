This morning, psychologist and our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick was live in studio to chat through an issue sent into problem@todayfm.com from a listener who's fathers critical attitude has affected their confidence in later life.

Dear Neil and Niamh,



My Dad always instilled in us as children and young adults that we were good for nothing. He is still capable of saying this to us, even to this day. So I have carried this belief around all my adult life - in jobs, relationships etc. It’s a nightmare. How can I break free of this and begin to live my own life before it’s too late?

Mayo listener.

Niamh had this advice:

Although it is about mothers, a definition in Terri Apter’s book “Difficult Mothers: Understanding & Overcoming Their Power” is applicable to explain what is going on in this dynamic:

“A difficult mother is one who presents her child with the dilemma – ‘Either develop complex and constricting coping mechanisms to maintain a relationship with me, at great cost to your own outlook, imagination and values, or suffer ridicule, disapproval or rejection’”.

As Apter writes, the child is not equipped to escape this dilemma by telling themselves that they don’t care if their parent thinks that they are bad, or that they don’t care if they are angry or disapprove. She goes on to say about the dynamic that “it often shapes a child’s sense of self and relationships with others, long after the “child” has left home”.

So, the first thing to know is that when your father began to instil in you since childhood that you were good for nothing, this was the sign of a difficult parent rather than of children who were good for nothing. If you painted a wall with a paint brush that was missing half the bristles and left gaps in the wash of colour on the wall, would the end result be down to the paint, the wall, or to the brush itself? Just as it is neither the paint nor the wall to blame, this is not down to you being good for nothing, it is related to something lacking in your father’s repertoire as a parent. Not to excuse, but to understand, it may be that your father:

Had a negative parent himself and is just repeating what he saw

Mistakenly believes in this approach to ‘motivate’

Was under stress as a parent and took it out on you

Is controlling as a person and wanted to keep you down

Secondly, considering the above, decide now that no matter how many years you have taken your father’s view of you as truth, you will take action now to not spend one more day doing the same. Let today be the start of a new chapter in your life. You can’t change the past but you can take steps to ensure that the future does not follow the same path.

Thirdly, take a bit of time to understand and make sense of the relationship with your father, to look at it with adult eyes and perspective and see things that you could not see as a child. Working with a professional can be useful, as guidance to reflect on this relationship will enable you to begin to revise what you tell yourself about who you are as a person; it helps you to let go of those beliefs that came from the relationship. Go to iacp.ie to find a psychotherapist (Irish Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy).

In Apter’s book, one adult (Peg) got to a point where she said about her mother that: “Sometimes her voice echoes in my head in strange and unexpected ways, but it doesn’t activate triggers anymore. I can place the voice in the perspective of her life”. This is about working with the therapist to realise that the real issue today is not your relationship with your father, but your relationship with the thoughts that stem from the relationship with your father.

Then look at learning the premise behind CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) or NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming). Both look at the link between how we think, feel and behave and this can help you to change that relationship with the thoughts/ beliefs that came from your Dad. It will also help you see that self-belief is something you do, not something you have. If we see it as something that you have or have not, then it feels out of your control. But if it is something you do, then you can influence it. (cbti.ie or www.nlp.ie).

Next, when the time is right, begin to explore what is the real you underneath it all. The part of yourself that you have shown to the world in work and relationships has been shaped by this constant negativity and disapproval from your father. But what about the other part of you, your real views, values, interests etc (those not shaped by disapproval)? When you know who you really are you can use your new perspective from psychotherapy and new skills from CBT /NLP to develop new cognitive and behavioral responses to your father and begin to be true to yourself. Get in touch with your core self by considering the following questions:

If no one else’s opinion mattered, what would I be doing in life?

What would my life look like?

How would it differ from what it looks like now?

What do I like / love / dislike / hate / care about…?

For parents, consider this: “How you talk to your child will becomes the inner voice in their mind”. So, pay attention as you are shaping them.

For an appointment with Niamh, visit her website