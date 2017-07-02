This morning, psychologist and our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick was live in studio to chat through an issue sent into problem@todayfm.com from a women who is dealing with sever financial issues.

Dear Neil and Niamh,



Today I've hit an all-time low and I guess I need to vent. I'm flat broke, well I have €2 in my purse. I'm a Mom of two wonderful kids. My husband and I both work hard, but I can't see the light as I'm up all night with palpations and tears wondering how I'm going to put food in the presses, pay bills etc. My husband is so stressed. I'm worried about him, he's working too hard for very little. We don't have a mad lifestyle and I can't remember when we last went out, had takeaway or just went for coffee. I know there are people who are much worse off than I am; I'm in a nice house with two beautiful healthy children and a loving marriage and normally I'm a glass-half-full annoying person who can see past today and figure out how to get by. And I do scrape by and that's ok. But today I just can't see past now and how bad things are...... Thank you for the outlet.

Niamh had this advice:

First, you are smart to vent and to express those feelings of fear, as keeping them in does not often result in getting to a solution. When we express fear, we get to a place where we can think clearly and that can move us towards options that we might not see when we are panicked.

Secondly, call MABS (Money Advice & Budgeting Service). A State run service, they help people deal with debt and money issues and they are a great first port of call. They may suggest other agencies or support for you in addition. Call them on 0761 07200 or look up mabs.ie. Some experienced, independent advice about your finances can help to uncover ways to optimize the household money. They will work with you and your husband and look at ways to increase your earnings and ways to reduce your outgoings. See two testimonials from MABS as they may resonate with you and help you make the call:

“After 3 meetings with MABS, and thanks to all their amazing work, the building society restructured my mortgage and offered me monthly payments that I could afford. I have been paying the new amounts now for the last 2 months and can’t believe that I am now sleeping the complete night and even have money in my pocket."





“Just a short note to thank you very much for all the help you have us with regards to our debts. We were at the stage of hopelessness when we were given your name. We are following the budget you made for us and it is working out great and soon we might be able to start saving a small amount.”

When we look at your email we see that when the money worry is taken out of the equation or is lessened to a degree, you actually have some great things going on in your life – a loving marriage, healthy children, an optimistic attitude…. If this money issue were resolved even somewhat it would put you in a good position. So, focus your energies on talking to MABS and on finding ways to balance out the finances and remind yourself that there are great things in your life even in among the worries.

Know that it is ok for you to not be able to adopt the glass-half-full approach all the time, it is not pleasant but it is natural to ebb and flow. So, you will find that the day that you wrote to Today FM you felt unable to see past that day, but in time your natural optimism will have returned. This is normal.

Remember that you need you in the best possible shape in order for that glass-half-full attitude to come out as much as possible. So, on a micro level look at what you can do in order to care for yourself. Eat whatever food you have sitting down together as a family. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. Get out for some gentle exercise and fresh air daily. Spend some time regularly with someone who makes you feel good. These are small things but together they will help to keep your body healthy and strong and in turn that will help your mind to focus with clarity.

Consider contacting the National Counselling Service, a free psychotherapy and psychology service that can give you some emotional support as you work through this with MABS. Whilst you feel down today, your email indicates more a lean towards stress than depression but of course we can’t tell that from this distance and that could also change if something is not done now. Professional support will keep an eye on this and be able to support you should your mood state dip consistently.

For an appointment with Niamh, visit her website and to get in touch with Niamh, at any time, email problem@todayfm.com.