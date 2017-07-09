Niamh Fitzpatrick has some advice for a listener struggling with low confidence.

This morning, psychologist and our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick was live in studio to chat through an issue sent into problem@todayfm.com from a women who struggles to feel good about herself.

Dear Neil and Niamh,



I feel like a bit of a fraud writing this email because my problem is not a serious one like some of the ones that you read out. But it bothers me all the same. I am in my early 30s, I have a great family, a lovely boyfriend, good friends and generally a nice life. However, I just have no confidence in myself, I just never feel good enough, I’ve always felt like this. Ever since I can remember it’s like others are better than me and it’s starting to get to me as I feel like it is holding me back. My boss is encouraging me to go for a promotion at work but I just don’t think that I can do the job. I have avoided the issue for a while but I know that it’s coming near to crunch time now and I will have to either apply for it or say that I don’t want to go for it. Part of me does want to progress of course, but I worry that I will just fall flat on my face. I’m so afraid of making mistakes and unless I know for sure that I could do this job then I’m really not sure that I can take the chance. Yet if I don’t go for it then I look like I have no ambition and that won’t do me any favors either. So, I’m stuck. If just had the sort of belief in myself that my boyfriend has then I would be grand, he takes life in his stride and always thinks that he can handle whatever comes along. That seems so alien to me, yet I would love to be like that. Even when we go out he chats away to people and is the life and soul, but I hold back as I just think that people are going to think that I’m stupid or boring. How can I have that confidence in myself or am I destined to be like this forever? And what do I do about this promotion dilemma? Thanks in advance.

Niamh had this advice:

The first thing to realize is that our emotional state is linked to our thinking. We have approximately 60-80,000 thoughts daily and these thoughts are essentially narrating our experiences of life back to us and generating our emotional state in the process. If someone continually tells themselves that “it will be a disaster if I mess up this speech I’m about to give”, their brain will respond accordingly, preparing them to deal with the possible threat by producing hormones that will ready them to fight or flee. So, we need to be careful of how we think. It’s about thinking usefully - about ourselves, about others, about life. That self confidence that you want stems from this confidence is not something you have, it is something that you

What we often do however, is think in ways that are not useful.Engaging in the following habits will generate states of anxiety or lack of confidence.

Jumping to conclusions / Mind Reading

Catastrophising

Only paying attention to certain types of evidence (mental filter)

Engaging in all or nothing thinking

Your email indicates some of these unhelpful habits of thinking and these are helping to keep you stuck in this cycle of low self-esteem. You write some sentences that are opinions, but you take them on board as facts and think of them as truth. For example:

“I just never feel good enough” (Never?)

“Others are better than me”(Can you be sure that this is 100% true?)

“I just don’t think that I can do the job”(How do you know you can’t?)

“I worry that I will just fall flat on my face”(What do you base that on?)

“I’m so afraid of making mistakes”(Is it realistic to not make mistakes?)

“People are going to think I’m stupid or boring”(How do you know?)

When you see them all together like that, do you see how as constant chatter in your head they would result in you feeling anything but confident? Essentially these thoughts narrate a story of doubt, hesitation, of being less than, and of having consequences of making an error.Your starting point is in recognizing however, that these thoughts are just that, thoughts; they are not truth.

Secondly, thoughts have an impact when we pay attention to them, when we give them oxygen, when we take them on board as truth. So, to begin to move yourself towards self-acceptance first and then self-confidence, start to be more picky about what thoughts you pay attention to, what ones you give oxygen to, what ones you take on board as truth. Considering your thought that “I am never good enough”ask yourself the following questions:

Is that thought - Useful? Accurate? Realistic?

Can I be sure that this thought is 100% true?

What are the consequences of continuing to think this way?

What are the flaws in my reasoning?

What would be a more useful way to think about myself?

What needs to happen for me to adopt this viewpoint?

When will I make that happen?

When you have worked through those questions (writing down your answers), you will find that you will have loosened the grip of that thought. You will have cast doubt over its validity, thus making it possible to let it go and adopt a more useful viewpoint. After all, no one in the entire world has your DNA, your family, your experiences in life etc. No one can do a better job of being you than you, so why not start from that point? “As I am, I am enough”.

Once you begin to see that the things that you took as truth were in fact opinion, you will naturally start to think more usefully overall and you will begin to feel better as you adopt a viewpoint that is more akin to that of your boyfriend.

When it comes to the work dilemma, apply this approach to your old thought that “I just don’t think that I can do the job”

How do you know you can’t?

What do you base that on?

What do you know about this job?

How is it similar to your current role?

How does it differ from your current role?

How can you bridge gaps between current and new role?

What strengths & resources do you have at your fingertips?

If you don’t want to fall flat on your face what do you want to do?

How can you influence / facilitate that?

If you did make mistakes what would you do?

Do you see how you could soon move from thinking and feeling like you can’t,to feeling like you could? Try this out and then revisit the issue of the promotion, I think that you will feel differently when you have a different perspective.

For an appointment with Niamh, visit her website and to get in touch with Niamh, at any time, email problem@todayfm.com.