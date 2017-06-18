This morning, psychologist and our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick was live in studio to chat through an issue sent into problem@todayfm.com from a women who is struggling to leave an abusive relationship.

Dear Neil and Niamh,

I am writing to you today with a mixture of fear and hope. In a way, I am embarrassed and annoyed at myself for needing to write this letter as I have always been a “I can do it myself” kind of person. But sadly, things have reached a point now where I have a real feeling of fear and concern for my future. I am in my 40s and perhaps this age has crystallized in my mind that things cannot go on the way they are. I am in an abusive marriage. We are married a few years. I hate myself for qualifying the nature of the abuse as emotional / psychological rather than physical, but I guess what I feel is that society ranks it as less serious. How wrong; it’s worse. Looking back, the signs were there before we got married. Short tempered, reactive, not particularly interested in my dreams etc, but I rationalized it as just ‘oh he’s in a mood’, or whatever. It felt at the start like just a lot of small things, but the frequency and sustained nature of them has just chipped away at my confidence and belief in myself. We had a pregnancy that sadly did not go to term and he controlled many aspects of the pregnancy including finances and preparations for the baby.

One of my main desires in life is to have a home, a sanctuary, a place where I feel I can just switch off. Our home is not like that and sometimes I get frustrated and if he sees my frustration he pins me up against the wall or he’ll tell me that he’ll punch me in the face – which he hasn’t actually done. Again, I hate myself for qualifying this. At one point, there was an incident and I wanted to go to the doctor, but he didn’t want me to so I didn’t go. The list of the weekly names of choice that he calls me is long and includes insults about my physical appearance and my mental capabilities. He even tells me that I am useless at my job (I am not). I am walking around on egg shells at home as all he does it criticise and belittle me and it can be over some small decision that I make at home that he doesn’t agree with. A recent insult that he directed at me, coupled with something he did physically made a switch go off in my head. I know that my marriage is over.

Whilst things have been deteriorating with my husband I have been getting to know a guy at work quite well. He shares a lot of his life story with me and we get on incredibly well. I am not too scared to admit that he has turned my head. Is this just a reaction to my situation or could this be something? I know that he is a stone’s throw from splitting up with his girlfriend, not because of me. He is incredibly kind and honest and even when I am not with him I feel like I matter in this world.

I could move out tomorrow as I earn enough, but I would worry legally. Should I stay put and ask him for a separation? Or should he have to move out as he is abusive? I don’t want to relinquish a claim on our house if this were to go to mediation. In the short term, what is the best option for me to get some space, to stay safe, and yet not give him any ammunition against me? He doesn’t listen to radio so is unlikely to hear this but I am terrified of being recognized so need to stay anonymous. I realize that I have rambled, so thank you if you are still reading this.

Niamh has this advice to our listener...

First, do not telegraph any intention to separate to him in any way, shape or form. Most definitely do not ask him for a separation right now. It is the most vulnerable time if he thinks that you will leave the marriage, so please do or say nothing until you have been properly advised by the professionals who know this area. You need a plan not only for how to safely leave the marriage, how to get the best for yourself legally in terms of the house etc, but you also need a plan for how to stay safe after the separation. His behavior is not within the bounds of normal and so being legally separated or divorced may not keep him away, you need help planning all aspects of this.

So, not from your own phone but from one that he absolutely cannot access, call Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900 and ask to talk to someone about separation in the context of domestic abuse. This is a Freephone number that is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You need information on how to proceed safely; Women’s Aid have been in operation since 1974 they have a huge wealth of information.

Also, on the Women’s Aid website in the section entitled ‘I need help now’, they have information there on safety planning. Do not write any of this down or download it on any device that you have on your person or at home, but listen to it now as I read it and action it to take precautions to keep yourself safe whilst you still share a house with him:

Keep a phone in a room that locks from the inside and memorize all emergency numbers.

Carry a mobile phone.

Decide and plan where you will go if you do leave home (even if you don't think you'll need to).

Make up a code word to let the children, friends, family, or a neighbor know that you're in trouble and need help.

If it is safe to do so, keep a handbag/overnight bag with important phone numbers and items in a place where you can grab it if you need to leave in a hurry.

If you are attacked and are in immediate danger:

Call the Gardaí 999/112 when you can.

Get out, if you can.

If you cannot get out, you may be able to avoid going into places like the kitchen and garage where there are plenty of potential weapons.

You may also be able to avoid rooms with small areas like closets or crawlspaces where you can be trapped. You may be able to stay away from rooms without windows.

Try to alert your friends, family, or a neighbor that you're in trouble and need help.

What to take?

If you do leave, try to bring the essentials, especially documents that may be hard to retrieve later. But remember the most important thing is getting to safety. Don't worry if you cannot take any of the items mentioned below. You can return later with someone to support you.

Main items:

Money

Clothing

Identification (driver's license, passport, birth certificates for yourself and your children)

Medication

ATM, credit and debit cards

keys to your car, home, and office

Your children's favorite toys or blankets.

Important numbers (see list below)

Other useful items:

Health insurance information

Social welfare documentation

School and medical records

Welfare ID or work permits

Housing documents such as a lease, deed, or mortgage payment statements

Financial records

Marriage license

Protective orders

Custody papers

Immigration papers

Sentimental items such as photos or favorite books.

Keep a list of important phone numbers close to hand including:

Taxi

Friends and family

Women's Aid National Freephone Helpline (1800 341 900)

Local women's refuge

Local rape crisis center

Social welfare office

Housing office

Solicitor

Your doctor

Your work supervisor

Local Garda station

Can you think of a friend or family member who you can tell about this? Not someone who will jump in and take action and make a bad situation even worse, but someone who will know what is going on and who can look out for you while you sort this out and get away from the marriage safely.

Regarding the guy at work, my advice is to see this as simply being a glance into an alternative world to the one that you have lived in for recent years. This man shows you that there are kind, decent, honest men out there and after what you have been through this is great news. He has reminded you that you do matter in this world. But right now, you need to deal with your marriage and to heal from the effects of the domestic abuse that you have endured at the hands of it, this is not the time to even think about another relationship. Be professional and friendly with him but no more than that at the moment, it will just complicate a situation that is already complex.

Finally, regarding the embarrassment and annoyance at needing to write this letter, at not being able to do it yourself, consider this, what if self-sufficiency is:

Recognizing that his behavior is wrong?

Listening to your own instincts?

Knowing where to go for help?

Appreciating that sometimes in life we need others & that’s ok?