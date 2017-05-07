Agony Aunt Niamh Fitzpatrick gives her advice to a reader who is dealing with a difficult family issue.

Dear Neil and Niamh,

I have a 10-year-old son who through the GP has been attending the local psychologist. He was very depressed, anxious and had a hard time controlling his emotions. He is waiting to be assessed for a full diagnosis. Some of his issues stem from being with his Dad, so for the past year he only has day visits with his Dad, which means that I am looking after him by myself full time. The real problem though is with my family. My mother was an alcoholic who bullied me and my sisters growing up and now even as adults she tries to control our lives. I visit home often to try spend time with my father but the interference from my mother makes it hard. She has never seen me as a fit parent and has always criticised any chance she gets. I was able to deal with it most of the time from going to therapy myself but in the last year she has been directing it not only at me but my son now. She even called social services on me to try take my son away, but nothing came of it, she had no basis for a proper complaint.

Now my sisters have turned on me. They are of the same opinion as our mother. They all don't see or want to believe that my son has problems, they think I've caused it somehow. It all came to a head recently when my son was wearing a top, my mother didn't like it and said he was too warm and told him to change. He told her he was fine and he was. He got a little upset but was fine but then my sisters joined in and told him he had to change. He got very upset and frustrated. I brought him upstairs to calm the situation. One of my sisters came up to get him to come down. My son had said to me he didn't want to see her and just wanted dinner upstairs. So, I tried to tell her he was still upset. She then proceeded to say in full earshot of him that he should 'cop on' and 'stop being ungrateful'. I tried to explain he wanted a bit of time out from everyone but no one was listening. It got very heated and we had a physical fight. He was still in his room so he wasn't involved, but because he was in the house I had to call the guards to try resolve something. They were very helpful, but beyond recommending family therapy for us there was not a lot that could be done. I know my actions weren't the best but I've hit a brick wall with my family. I don't see any of them actually agreeing to go to therapy. They still feel it's only me who needs the help. And I feel unless I get the paperwork that says the issues my son has they won't support him and will continue to treat him like a 'bad child' . Even if he gets diagnosed soon I feel they still won't believe it and thinks it's all coming from me. I have no support left. I'm trying my best to protect my son and help him through his issues but if this situation continues I won't be physically or mentally strong enough to protect and support him. Any advice would be appreciated.

Advice:

First, ask your father if he will meet you somewhere else and stop bringing your child into this toxic environment. The dynamic is damaging for your son and for you. Even if he had no anxiety issues I would be advising that you get him out of there. But a child who already feels anxious being subjected to criticism, judgement, anger, shouting, physical violence… that is just about as overwhelming as it gets. He needs to feel safe and supported, not attacked and vulnerable. So, make this change today and stop exposing him to this toxicity.

Second, tell your GP what is going on with your family and that you are on your own as a parent and under extreme pressure. Let them know the strain that you are under so that they can support you fully in terms of your own mental health, you need to be well to mind your son and yourself. Some therapy support could be very good for you at this time.

Check out onefamily.ie an organisation that provides support for one parent families. Services include:

National lo-call helpline (1890 622 212) for advice or friendly ear

Counselling services

Parenting supports – courses / workshops / mentoring

Parenting group to share advice from an expert & from each other

You may not have family support, but do you have any friends who may be able to support you either emotionally with a place to talk or practically by minding your son every now and then to allow you time to yourself? Perhaps some of you could help each other – you take their child one day for a few hours and they take yours another day – if your son would be comfortable with that.

Regarding your family, it would be nice if they were supportive rather than critical, but it is not necessary that they believe and support you. With the right supports from others you can do this, they can think what they like, it doesn’t have to influence how you and your son navigate your way through this. So, tell yourself this – “it would be preferable if they were supportive but their support is not necessary for me to get through this” .

Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg wrote a book called Option B after the death of her husband. When asked about the origin of the title of the book she said:

“I was looking for someone to cover a father-son activity. My friend Phil came up with a plan and I said ‘but I want Dave’. Phil said ‘Option A is not available. Let’s kick the shit out of Option B’.

You need to focus your attention on your son and on yourself and that means kicking the shit out of Option B. Option A is not available to you right now so don’t keep chasing it. Action the advice above and see what the best Option B comes up and then nail that.

For appointments with Niamh go to niamhfitzpatrickphycology.ie Send Agony Aunt problems to: problem@todayfm.com

