Dear Neil and Niamh,

I had to leave a job three years ago due to ill health. I am currently trying to get back into the work place and I am studying part time. I am so stressed. I have had interviews and if I hear once more “you would be bored” or “you’re over qualified” or “you live too far away”, I am going to scream. As I write this feel at the end of my tether. I have to pay bills, I have to live, and if I don't get some work soon I will have to give up the course that I am enjoying and feel that I am meant to do, and I am two years into that course. I am usually a positive person but I cannot keep going like this. I have no life, I cannot afford to do anything. When I spoke to my supposed friend of 15 years she said “well you’re on your own, how hard can it be? You don't have children to pay for” blah blah blah. This is also a huge sore point as she knows I can’t have children. I have no partner and I just feel so alone. I can’t ask any family for help. I just don't know what to do. I feel like a total fraud and I just am finding life so hard at the moment.

I still set my alarm and get up early and make sure to go for walks because I know the benefits of exercise, plus its free. But I am totally alone. I have been going to the JobPath and I am always ahead of what they suggest. I have been brought back every two weeks and that means having to pay for petrol and parking. I get 12 euro expenses but that's no good as I drive over forty miles each way and have to pay for an hour’s parking. I am stressed and I don't even know the point of writing this. I have spoken to the Samaritans. I tried to do free online course with Aware but it was not available. Why is it so hard to find a job? I will do anything, I don't care. I just need something.

There’s a few things going on here – money is running out and you are understandably worried about that; the recruitment process is not currently working for you; you are feeling worn down by life so your mood is dropping and you are exhibiting some of the signs of depression; plus, you feel totally alone in life. This is about breaking it down into manageable chunks and dealing with each separately, as together it is overwhelming. It may be that once you get a job and the money worries ease off your mood will naturally lift, but we need to not assume that, so whilst your focus is on the job issue I want to address the mood state too.

First, go to your GP and tell them how you feel - that you find life so hard right now, that you are so stressed, that you are worried about paying bills, that you feel alone, that you are not seeing the point in things right now. You were so unwell that you had to leave a job three years ago, so it is vital to look after your health now, that means letting your GP know how you are feeling and seeing if they can help.

Secondly, put ‘National Counselling Service’ into Google and go to the HSE website where you will find phone numbers for each area of the country. This is a free counselling / psychotherapy service for adults, so call the number for your area and make an appointment. Some professional support as you navigate this tough time will help.

Thirdly, what you are doing regarding applying for jobs is working in one way in that you are getting interviews, but things are getting lost in translation at that point. You need information on what exactly is not a fit. Are you applying for roles for which you are overqualified and therefore look likely to leave? If so, how do you address that so that it is not an issue for employers? Or, are you applying for relevant roles but failing to market yourself in an appropriate way during the interview? Go back to JobPath and ask your advisor about getting help to address this gap.

Also, check out the college where you are studying to find out if they have any resources that you can access. They may have a counselling service or recruitment assistance that could be of use to you. In addition, being so stressed may impact on your course work, so talk to your tutor just to let them know of the stresses on you outside of college. It is in asking that we find help and you never know when someone will know of a role that may suit you, even a temporary one to bring in funds.

Regarding your friend and her comments, sometimes people talk without thinking, or are stuck in their own head worrying about their own issues and are not really paying attention to us, we all often just see life from our own viewpoint. Or it could be that as so much is going wrong for you now that your own viewpoint is clouded and this comment sounded callous to you but in fact she wasn’t meaning it that way. Give her the benefit of the doubt and talk to her again and tell her that this is serious, that you are genuinely struggling financially and emotionally and that actually right now you could do with a friend.

When it comes to your family, perhaps asking for financial help is not an option and that is understandable, but again, what about choosing one of them to tell how you are really feeling right now? Feeling so alone is compounding what is going on and feeling that people care will actually help by giving you the strength to keep going. Because one day at a time you need to keep going, taking small breathers along the way by all means, but keep going until you find the ways to make it work and secure employment. So, think about who might be a good family member to confide in so that you can let them support you, they can listen but they may even know of a work role that might suit you.

For an appointment with Niamh, visit her website and to get in touch with Niamh, at any time, email problem@todayfm.com


