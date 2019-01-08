Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS IT???
It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess.
And no, Googling it will get you nowhere. It came from our actual brains!
It's worth a minimum of €250 with €50 added each day its not guessed correctly.
So, because we're sound, we've compiled a list of all the wrong guesses:
The M is F
The Mirror is Foggy
The Music is Festive
The Month is Flying
The Mother is Frantic
The Mattress is Firm
The Mistletoe if Festive
The Mash is Fluffy
The Mourinho is Finished
The Mistletoe is Fun
The Manager is Full
The Mustard is French
The Milk is Fresh
The Moon is Full
The Milk is Frothy
The Maid is Fired
The Money is Free
The Message is Festive
The Mantelpiece is Festive
The Motorway is Fast
The Moon is Freezing
The Movie is Full
The Maze is Frightening
The Man is Falling
The Mic is Fuzzy
The Meeting is Finished
The Malteaser is Favourite
The Meter is Full
The Match is Fixed
The Monologue is Funny
The Milkman is Farting
B B B
Bring Back Bosco
Blind Boy Boatclub
Bono Borrows Boras
Bursting Big Balloons
Burn Baby Burn
Bish Bash Bosh
Bring Back Blockbusters
Beautiful Baby Boy
Bring Back Bertie
Broken Bourbon biscuits
Bad Baubles Break
Bye Bye Brexit
ANSWER: BETTER BUY BATTERIES
I M D B
Internet Movie Database
I Make Delicious Buns
I Miss David Brent
I Make Dogs Bark
Inmates Make Bad Decisions
Ireland Must Debate Brexit
I Must Do Better
Iron Man Defeats Baddies
I Must Drink Beer
I Make Dinner Better
Is Mise Dermot Bannon
Is Maria Dyed Blonde?
I Miss Deirdre Barlow
Internet Makes Dating Better
Is My Derrière Big
Is Mince Dark Brown
Internet Memes Date Badly
It's My Dad's Birthday
I Make Deadly Bread
Irish Mammy’s Delegate Badly
I Make Deadly Brownies
I Make Badass Donuts
Is My Dog Barking
Italian Men Dress Better
Into My Dark Basement
Is Michael D Bald
Ian's Mancrush, David Bowie.
Irish men Don't Breakdance
Instagram Makes Dating Better
Ink makes Dirty blobs
I'll mind Dave's Balls
Imagine meeting David Bowie
I might dunk biscuits
Is Maria’s Day Better
Irish Manager Denies Bust-up
IKEA makes Dave Blush
I might Die Bald
Isn’t Mother’s Dinner Better
I Make Dave's Breakfast
I Met Drew Barrymore
I Must Donate Blood
I miss David Beckham
I Mean Damn Bro
Intruders Make Dogs Bark
I Mean Deep Breaths
In My Day Boy
Is My Dinner Burning
I Might Drop By
I might Be Dave
ANSWER: INDICATORS MAKE BETTER DRIVERS
R THE D
Recline The Deckchair
Regret The Decision
Rise The Dust
Ripped The Dress
Raise The Dead
Reject The Disk
Rush The Dancefloor
Roll The Dough
Read The Dictionary
Relive The Dream
Remember The Date
Ring The Doctor
Rinse The Dishes
Read The Description
Repeat The Dose
Roll The Dice
Ring The Doorbell
Remove The Disc
Read The Directions
Race The Dog
Rub The Dog
Ruin The Duvet
Reconnect The Device
Roast The Duck
Redecorate The Downstairs
Ring The Doctor
Ride The Donkey
Repaint The Door
Rue The Day
Repair The Damage
Ring the Dáil
Rearrange the dishwasher
Reach the Destination
Rob the Dog
Run the Dishwasher
Read the Declaration
Rent the DVD
Read the Disclaimer
Rock the Dancefloor
Reload the Disc
Rowlf the Dog
Release the drone
Release the Doves
Read the Draft
Refuse the Dinner
Raid The Drawer
Retweet the Donald
Ringo the Drummer
Ring the Dj's
Resist the drink
Rudolph the Deer
Redraw the Drawing
Respect the Donald
Raise the Drawbridge
ANSWER: Remember the Discman
DON'T T THE C
Don't Tip The Can
Don't Try The Chilly
Don't Tug the Cat
Don't Touch the China
Don't Touch the Cooker
Don't Tip The Cow
Don't Touch The Channel
Don't Touch The Crocs
Don't Tell The Children
Don't Tease The Children
Don't Touch The Chips
ANSWER: Don't Tangle The Cable
L I L
Love Island losers
Lager Is liquid
Leprechauns In Lanzarote
Living In Luxury
Limerick Is Lucky
Living It Large
ANSER: Laois Is Landlocked
C C C B A
Cold Chips Can Be Amazing
Crossword Clues Can Be Anagrams
Cameras Can Catch Bad Angles
Cool Calm Collected Beats All
Can't Chat Call Back Again
Cats Can Cause Bad Allergies
Cold Calls Can Be Annoying
Croatia Certainly Could Beat Argentina
Candy Crush Can Become Addictive
Careers Can Cause Bad Arguments
Club classics Can Be Awesome
Clots Can Cause Blocked Arteries
Cold Coffee Can Be Awful
Can’t contain Cristiano's Brilliant Attempts
Cottage cheese can be Awful
Costa coffee Can Be Addictive
Colm Cooper Can Block Anything
Clearasil Can Cure Bad Acne
Custard Creams Can Be Addictive
Cold Callers Can Be Annoying
Cats Can Cause Bad Allergies
Custom cars can be amazing
Crisis Calls Can Bring Awareness
Credit Cards Can Buy Anything
Cars Can Carry Beach Accessories
Currently Closed, Call Back Again
Caught Criminals Can Be Aggressive
Can Cows Calf Before Autumn
Chinese Chicken Curry Balls Appetizer
Conor can come back Again
Cheese Can Cause Bad Allergies
Cockerels Crowing Can Be Annoying
Cash Crisis Can't Buy Anything
Cloning Children Could Bring Anarchy
Credit Cards Can Be Accessed
Corncrakes Can Come Back Again
Continental Climate Can Be Amazing
Circus Clowns Can Be Annoying
Climbing Clematis Can Break Arches
Credit Cards Can Buy Anything
Crazy Clowns Can Be Aggressive
Can Canned Carrots Be Alright
Certain Celebs Can Be Annoying
Children Crying Can Be Annoying
Croatia Can Certainly Beat All
Crazy Cats Can Be Aggressive
Cooking Chocolate Causes Belly Aches
Curry Cheese Chips Beats All
Collecting Croc's Can Be Addictive
Couldn't Connect Call Back Again
Cadburys Chocolate Chip Bars Anyone
Computers Crashing Can Be Annoying
Classic Cars Can Breakdown Anywhere
Cheesey Chicken Ceaser Beats Anything
Cranes Can Construct Big Apartments
Chef's Cooking Can Be Angry
Chinese Curry Chicken Beats All
Cranes Can Carry Basically Anything
Climate change can be avoided.
Customer care can be atrocious,
Cadbury's Carmello Chocolate Beats All
Collective consciousness can be awakened.
Can Croatia champion Ball Abroad?
Clare Crowds Can Be Amazing
Childcare Costs Can Be Astronomical
Christano Can Curve Balls Anywhere
Catalytic Converter Can Break Automobiles
Christmas can cause bad arguments.
Can’t Cope Can’t Be Arsed
Cartoon Characters Can Be Awesome
ANSER: Cleaning Chimneys Can Be Awkward
O W L U
Orville Wright Looked Up
Orderly When Lined Up
Oranges Won't Look Unripe
Orca Whales Leap Up
Oklahoma Was Left Unimpressed
Only Whingers Like Us
One Word Left Unsaid
Office Workers Look Unfit
Our Water Looks Unclear
Oh Wouldya Lighten Up
Only Watching Latest Uploads
On Wikipedia Looking Up
Overall Winner Left Undefeated
Other Wombles Live Underground
Onesies With Luxurious Undies
Old Windows Lift Up
Older Women Love Uggs
Outside Weather Looks Ugly
Only Workers Like Unions
Only Water Lies Underground
Only Winners Level Out
Often Women Love Underwear
Our Weather Looking Up
Out With Large Underwear
Outdoor Weddings Look Unreal
Our World Loves Unity
Our Whelan Loves U2
Old Women Love Umbrellas
Our Whelan Loved Universal
Out With Loose Undies
Oprah Winfrey Looks Unbelievable
Owls Won't Look Up
Oaties Were Left Untouched!
Oil Wicks Light Up
Our Weather Looks Unpredictable
Office Workers Love Uber
Orange Walls Look Ugly
Our Weather's Looking Up
Outdoor Weddings Look Unreal
Our Windows Look Unclean
Our Whelan Loves United
Only Women Like University
Only Women Like Unicorns
Only Wear Linen Underwear
Our Whelan Loved Universal
Oprah Winfrey Looks Unbelievable
Out With Loose Undies
Outdoor Weddings Look Unique.
Our Writing Looks Untidy
Oprah Winfrey Laughs Uncontrollably
Options With Low Undercut
Ocean Waters Link Up
Our Women Loves Us
Oven Windows Look Ugly
Oscar Winners Look Unconfortable
Only Women Love Unicorns
Off White Looks Unclean
Online Weather Looks Unbroken
Only Wise Laugh Uncontrollably
Oil Wells Lie Underground
Online Weather Looks Unbroken
Only Women Love Uggs
Our Website Looks Unbelievable.
Owen Wilson Loves U2
Online Websites Log Users
Old Windows Look Ugly
Oh Wow Look Up
Ocean Wildlife Live Underwater
Oprah Would Like Us
Obama Wears Lucky Underwear.
Offaly Water Left Undrinkable
One Winner Looks Unhappy
Oscar Wilde Likes Ulysses
Our Weight Limits Us
Orinoco Womble Lives Underground
Oprah Winfrey Loves Underwear
Onions Will Live Underground
Oiled Wheels Loosen Up
Out With Leeds United
Over Without Looking Under
Oprah Winfrey Loves Uber
Oprah Winfrey Listen Up
Over Weight Looks Ugly
Old Wrappers Look Unique
Orangutans Walk Like Us
Only Wear Loose Underwear
ANSWER: OVERGROWN WEEDS LOOK UNSIGHTLY
S G S
Super Glue Sticks
Sour Granny Smiths
Seriously Good Stuff
Silence Golden Silence
Seriously Good Steak
Should Goats Shave
Shoes Get Softer
Summer Gets Shorter
Soup Goes Sour
Slugs Go Slow
Some Gates Squeak
So Gob Smacked
Socks Go Saggy
Sewing Grass Seeds
Snow Gets Slushy
Snow Goes Slushy
So Good Snow
Snow Games Saturday
Steven Gerrard Slips
Soccer's Gone Soft
Swallows Go South
Sure Gwan Sure
So Google Something
Students Get Steamed
Sean's Girly Scream
Sandwiches Get Soggy
Showers Get Steamy
Smelly Gammy Socks
Sometimes Gossip Sticks
Sounds Good Sweetie
Spinach Gives Strength
Slowly Going Senile
Sure G’wan Sure
So Google Something
Students Get Steamed
Spice Girls Songs
Snails Go Slowely
Spring Gets Started
Still Going Strong
Some Grill Sausages
Smell Gets Stronger
Slime Gets Sticky
Summer Gets Smiles
Spring Gets Snow
Superb Grand Slam
Stop Go System
Sean's Gone Soft
Shot Gun Shelly
Salad Goes Soggy
Short Guy Syndrome
Shepherds Gather sheep
Sports Gear Stinks
Sailors Go Sailing
Shes Got Style
Sandwiches Go Stale
Soap Gets Slippy
Spaghetti Goes Soggy
Superb Golf swing
Save Granny's Soul
Shopping Gets Stressful
Small Green Sweets
She’s Got Style
Sandwiches Go Stale
Seagulls Grab Sandwiches
Slowly Getting Started
Sausages Go Sizzle
Scottish Guy Shouting
Siri Gives Solutions
Swimming Gets Stressful
Sisters Get Spoiled
Salami Gets Salted
Sour Grapes Suck
Still Going Strong
Special Guest Star
Selena Gomez Sings
Stupid Guess Sean
Shelly Goes Sugarfree
Second Gear Start
Sean gets snotty
Sandwiches give sustenance
Sandals Gather Sand
ANSWER: SCREWS GET SCREWED
T T T
Take The Time
Time To Transfer
Tik Tak Toe
Tiling Takes Time
Three Times Tables
That Thing There
Time To Train
Thomas The Tank
Terrible Twos Tantrum
The Tullow tank
Tea Time Teaser
Tractors tow trailers
The Terrible Two's
Thursday Thinking Thoughts
Two thirty three
Taytos Taste Terrific
Tell the truth
Totally tropical taste
Trick The teacher
Trump talks trash
Two Twits Talking
Tastes too Tangy
Turnips Taste Terrible
The Tornado Twists
Top Ten Tips.
This Time Tomorrow
Try Topping That
Throw The Towel
Thinking takes time
Talking total tripe
Twerk That Tushy
The train Timetable
Tommy Tiernan Today
Teacakes Taste Terriffic
Telling Tall Tales
Teams train together
TodayFM Turns Twenty
ANS: TEETHING TAKES TIME
P a B is A
Parking A Bus Is Awkward
Parking A Bus Is Awesome
Popping a blackhead is Awesome
Plucking a Brow is Agony,
Putting a blanket-on is awesome
Playing a Blitz is agonising
Parenting a baby is amazing
Planning a Birth is Absurd.
Passing a bar is appealing.
Planting a bomb is awful.
Planning a Break is Awesome
Peeling a banana is artistic,
Potting a Black is Awesome
Pruning a Bonsai is Awkward
Piercing a bellybutton is awful
Pumping a ball is annoying.
Playing A Bagpipe Is Antisocial.
Pouring A Beer Is Awesome.
Presenting a Bafta is awesome.
Peeling a Banana is Automatic
Paddington a Bear is Awesome
Plumbing a Bathroom is Annoying
Playing a Broadcaster is Anchorman
Playing a Bass is Awesome
Placing A Bet is Addictive
President a Businessman is America
Peanut Butter is Awesome
Popping a Bubblewrap is Addictive
Pulling a Bird is Ace
Purchasing a Bitcoin is Allowed
Punching a Bully is Acceptable
Picking a Bestie is Awkward
Preparing a Brunch is Awesome
Pouring a Bailey's is Awesome
Passing a Baton is Athletic
Perfecting a Bolero is Arduous
Producing a Beat is Awesome
Playing a Blinder is Amazing
Piercing a Blister is Agony
Painting a Butterfly is Awesome
Publishing a Book is Amazing
Pushing a Bicycle is Annoying.
Punching a Balloon is Awkward
Painting a Balloon is Artistic
Plucking a Bird is Awkward
Picking a Bridesmaid is Amazing
WINNER: PAINTING A BRIDGE IS AWKWARD
M M S C
Mama Mia Sequel Coming
Milk Makes Soup Creamy
Mind Maria She's Cold
Meghan Markle Suits Charming
Merry Merry Super Christmas
Molly Malone Sung Cockles
Miss Marple Solves Crimes.
Mammy Makes Savage Cabbage
Make Me Some Coffee
My Most Special Christmas
My Mate Santa Claus
My Mammy Snogged Clause
Mammy Mammy Santa’s Coming
Maria Might Select Christopher
Mickey Mouse Sings Carols
Mr & Mrs Santa Claus
Most Mancunians Support City
Make Me Some Cash
ANSWER: Milk Must Stay Cold
YOUR S IS S
Your secret is safe
Your skirt is short
Your star is shining
Your Show is Savage
Your Story is Shocking
Your Smoothie is Sickening
Your Spaghetti is Stringy
Your Sign is Sagittarius
Your Sandwich is Stuffed
Your Sandwich is Soggy
Your Slinky is Springy
Your Suit is Slick
Your Song is Silly
Your Smile is Stunning
Your Shirt is Stained
Your Skin is Sizzled
Your Socks are Soft
Your Sister is Sexy
Your Secret is Safe
Your Sausages is Sizzling
Your Snoring is Shocking
Your Stew is Sensational
Your Suit is Stunning
Your Shift is Sloppy
Your Sidekick Is Superb
Your Shot is Smug
Your Soup is Sumptuous
Your Smile is Sexy
Your Sauce is Spicy
ANSWER: Your Scarf is Snugly
W W W
We Walloped Wales
Willy Warmers Work
What Women Want
Wimps Wear Wetsuits
World Wide Web
Windy Weather Warning
Wibbly Wobbly Wonder
Whiskey With Water
Whoever Wins Wins
Wild Wild West
William Wrote Words
Wet Wet Wet
When Where Why
Who What Where
Women Want Wine
Wine With Water
Willy Wonka's Wonderland
Who Wears What
Wee Willie Winky
Wet Wipes Work
Win Win Win
Wonder Woman Wins
Who Wears Wigs
ANSWER: Wild Winds Whistle
LOTS OF T M D S
Lots of teachers mark during summer
Lots of tequila makes Dave sick
Lots of turtles must dig sand
Lots of toys make Dave scared
Lots of tomato's make delicious soup
Lots of toothpaste make dentures shine
Lots of tasty mustard dressing salad
Lots of talking made Dermot sick
Lots of totally mad Dublin supporters
Lots of tomatoes make delicious salsa
Lots of trumpets make deafening sounds
Lots of training makes Dave sweat
Lots of tea makes Dermot sluggish
Lots of today's men don't shave
Lots of traffic makes Dublin slow
Lots of things make Dave smile
Lots of treats make dogs slobber
Lots of tuna makes Dermot stink
Lots of tomatoes make delicious salads
Lots of toilets make dripping sounds
Lots of tractors made Dave smile'
Lots of time Maria don’t sweat
Lots of toffee makes dentures stick
Lots of teachers may do science
Lots of taxi men drive saloons.
Lots of today’s men do shopping
Lots of toys make Department stores
Lots of teeth makes dentists smile.
Lots of trendy men don't shave
Lots of towels make dry skin.
Lots of tractors may drip silage
Lots of training makes Dave strong
Lots of tickles make Dave squeel
Lots of tomatoes make Dolmio sauce
Lots of Tornadoes Make Dangerous storms
Lots of Trade’s Men Don’t Show
Lots of Tele Makes Dave Stupid
Lots of Turbulence Makes Dave Scared
Lots of Thunder Makes Dogs Scared
Lots of Tea Made During Soaps
Lots of Tractors Making Diesel Suck
Lots of turkeys makes December Special
Lots of Tinder Matches Don't Speak
Lots of Toast Makes Dermot Smile
Lots of Twisters Make Dangerous Storms
Lots of Toblerones Make Dermot Sick
Lots of Tutoring Makes Diligent Students
Lots Of Teams Might Do Something
Lots Of Trainers Might Do Squats
Lots Of Top Models Doing Struts
ANS: Lots of Traffic Makes Drivers Sad
C IS B S C
Coke Is Best Served Chilled
Cider Is Best Served Cold
Crab Is Best Served Cold
Christmas Is Becoming So Commercialised
Courage Is Basically Staying Cool
Chocolate Is Basically Sugary Calories
Cream Is Best Served Cold
Cadbury's Is Bloody Serious Chocolate
Cork Is Bloody Savage Craic
Cancer Is Bad So Care
Cement Is Basically Sticky Clay
Chocolate Is But Sugary Calories
Christmas Is Bringing Some Cheer
Caviar Is Best Served Cold
Champagne Is Best Served Chilled
ANS: Chicken Is Best Served Cooked
P S HAVE C
Phone shops have credit
Puppet strings have controls
Petrol stations have cars
Pork Scratchings have changed
Punctuation still have commas
Police stations have cells
Pirate ships have cannons
Police stations have cops
Postage stamps have corners
ANS: Pirate Ships Have Captains
I I C M
Ian is chocolate mad
In Italy Catholics mingle
Ireland's invincible Conor McGregor
Is it cool man
I idolise Chris Martin
Iniesta in central midfield
India is curry mad
Is it country music
In Italy cows moo
I’m in county Mayo
If I can’t move
Isn't it comedy magic
I'm in crazy mode
In Ireland cows moo
Italian ice cream machine
It's Irish cows milk
Ice igloos can melt
Iceland's icebergs can't melt
I'm into collecting moths
I'm in Christmas mode
Ice in Coke melts
Insert ink cartridge manually
Ireland is cold mostly
Is it Christmas Mammy
In Italy coffee matters
I'm into country music
I inhale cake mix
Ireland idolises Conor McGregor
India is cricket mad
Impractical ideas cause mayhem
I inhale carbon monoxide
I'm in complete meltdown
I'm into chocolate mice
Ian's into country music
It is crazy money
Ireland is chocolate mad
Ireland is Celtic mad
Ian is cooking mackerel
Irish items cost more
ANSWER: Ireland invented chocolate milk
S S IN S
See stars in space
Sizzling sun in summer
Small sizes in stock
School starts in September
Spaghetti shapes in sauce
Size six in shoes
Susan Sarandon in Stepmom
Snakes slither in sand
Sheer sheep in spring
Sea salt in stew
Singing songs in Spanish
Short socks in sandals
Snails slither in slime
Smelly socks in sandals
Sand sandwiches in summer
Soccer starts in September
Spread slurry in summer
Skinless sausages in soup
So sexy in stockings
Seven seas in Sinbad
Sweet smell in success
Sesame Street in Spanish
Salsa sauce in Spain
Super sexy in slippers
Sipping Sangria in Spain
Sea shells in sand
Slugs shrivel in salt
Sound system in studio
ANSWER: Satellites spin in space
T IS AN A
Trump is an ass
Traffic as an annoyance
Tequila is an alcohol
Twitter is an addiction
Twitter is an app
Tony is an angel
Terminator is an android
Toad is an amphibian
ANSWER: Thriller is an album
P MY T
Pick my team
Pay my taxes
Push my trolley
ANSWER: Pop My Toast
YOUR M IS F
Your mood is fowl
Your mailbox is full
Your mouth is full
Your makeup is flawless
Your mug is full
Your modem is fixed
Your muscle is fit
Your marriage is forever
Your metabolism is fast
Your milkshake is frothy
Your mind is free
Your muesli is fruity
Your man is fine
Your mask is frightening
Your mouth is foul
Your mate is fit
Your mind is fickle
Your microphone is finicky
Your mattress is firm
Your mustard is French
Your memory is flawed
Your mainsail is flapping
Your motor is flooded
Your mission is futile
Your microphone is fuzzy
Your motor is fecked
Your milk is fresh
Your mash is fluffy
Your mandible is flexible
Your mango is fermenting
Your mare is foaling
Your meal is frugal
Your momma is fat
Your mobile is faulty
Your Minion is funny
Your month is February
Your machine is faulty
Your memory is full
Your magic is fake
Your muscle is flexed
Your meat is frozen
Your mammy is fantastic
Your mind is fading
Your man is funny
Your manager is feisty
Your mouse is flashing
Your meat is fatty
Your mortgage is fixed
Your monitor is frozen
Your mam is funny
Your mirror is foolproof
Your monkey is funky
Your mocha is frothy
Your money is filthy
Your microwave is flashing
Your mug is funny
Your meal is free
Your mansion is fabulous
Your mother is family
Your media is fake
Your mother is furious
Your marsbar is fried
Your mask is freaky
Your man is farming
Your mop is filthy
Your marker is fine
Your muffin is fluffy
Your monitor is flickering
Your mattress is foam
Your match is Friday
Your mustard is fiery
Your marriage is fake
Your mojo is flat
Your man is fit
Your mascot is fab
Your monkfish is frozen
Your meringue is fluffy
Your match is finished
ANSWER: Your mouse is filthy - huge congratulations to Brian Burke from Galway who won €1,800 for this guessing one!
S I S I S
Sometimes it's sunny in Seville
Sun is shining in summer
Sleeping in socks is silly
Sometimes I suspect I'm stupid
Socks in sandals are silly
Socks in sandals are stupid
Swordfish is sold in steaks
Salpa is sexy in stockings
Sometimes in summer I sunbathe
ANSWER: Sometimes it snows in spring
S D S
Spaniards do siestas
Sausages Dermot sausages
Some day soon*
Snowflakes don't smell
Snoring disturbs sleep
Safety data sheets
Save Dave's soul
Seven deadly sins
Save don't send
Sewerage does smell
Sharks don't shave
Slippers don't slip
Sausages don't sizzle
Seven Dwarfs sing
Stupid damn sentences
Sheep don’t swim
Sharks do smile
Stupid deli sandwiches
Squirrels don’t spit
Special delivery service
Sip don't slurp
Skunks definitely stink
Sometimes Dermot sings
Swans don't sing
Sugar does sweeten
Sush Dave's sleeping
Squirrels don't squeak
Same day service
Sour dough scones
Soldiers don't smile
Slotthed drive system
Santa doesn't sleep
Saints don't sin
Snoop Dog sings
Sometimes doors slam
Sharks don't sleep
Suds don't sink
Snails don't sprint
Slurry does stink
School days suck
Some dislike sharing
Stop doing stuff
Students don't save
Should Dermot shave?
ANSWER: Starfish don't swim.
A B C Don't
A boy called Dave
Alright boys calm down
Anything but Chelsea drawing
Any body can dance
All beavers construct dams
Another bright clear day
Anything but cheese Dave
A ball can deflate
A brilliant cut diamond
All Blacks Chicago defeat
After bright comes darkness
Alpha bravo charlie delta
A beautiful cuddly dog
Another blustery cold day
Alcoholic beverages cause drunkenness
Alight bruv calm down (in a London accent)
A big creamy donut
After Barack came Donald
A bird called Dustin
A bacon cabbage dinner
A bright colourful display
A baby can't drive
Another broken car door
A boy can dream
A bus changing direction
All binmen collect dustbins
Anxious boys can't dance
Ask before calling down
A big cat digger
A bacon cheese double
After Brexit comes disaster
A bar of Cadbury's Dairymilk
A Boston cream donut
All babies cuddle daddy
Arguments behind closed doors
American buffoon called Donald
Another bank closes down
All cars break down
Atlantic beside coast drive
Antonio Banderas can't dance
A band called Delorentos
Adjusting blinds confuses Dave
Always be careful driving
A big clear desk
All batteries continually decline
Always bring clean drawers
A big comfy duvet
Angry birds can detonate
Adults believe children don't
Alsatians bark cats don't
Americans brad Canadians don't
Alligators blink crocodiles don't
Animals behave children don't
Atheists believe Christian's don't
Apples bruise cucumbers don't
Acrobats balance clowns don't
Antelopes bounce cats don't
Asteroids burn comets don't
Alcohol burns creams don't
Ants bite caterpillars don't
Audiences behave crowds don't
Arsenal brag Chelsea don't
Another bus corridor don't
ANSWER: Apples bob, coins don't, fair play to Lisa from Waterford for cracking this one!!
S IS A M C
Slane is a muddy concert
Stirling is a money currency
Samantha is a master chef
Sudeko is a mental challenge
Suzuki is a motor cycle
Sunshine is a mood changer
Spain is a Mediterranean country
Spiderman is a masked crusader
Siesta is a mid-day map
Sagittarius is a major constellation
Scuzz is a music channel
Steak is an main course
Sugar is a mighty condiment
Steer is a male cow
Stilton is a mouldy cheese
Spagetti is a main course
Steel is a metallic compound
Snake is a mobile classic
Shaving is a man's choice
Soft is a mouses cough
Summer is a month closer
Stampy is a Minecraft character
Sleep is a man's comfort
Sugar is a mood changer
Sligo is a mad county
Slane is a massive castle
Sing is a musical cartoon
Shopping is a mundane chore
Stupidness is a medical condition
ANSWER: Salem is a magic cat - how on earth did yee get that?!!!
D D D'S D
Does Dunkin' Donuts deliver
Dirty Dozen director's dead
Dermot drank Dave's Drink
Dermot detests Dragon's Den
Donald Duck date's Daisy
Didier Drogbas dad's dog
Dermot dreamt Dave's dead
Dermot dressed Dave's daughter
Dancing Des does disco
Dermot digs Devereux's dress
Dermot detests Dave's dog
Dermot delivered Dave's dryer
Don't drink Dave's decaff
Daisy Duke's double denim
Don't dunk Dave's donuts
Digger driver drives digger
Dermot destroyed Dave's dinner
Answer: Dave dunked Dermot's Digestive
B IS A P IN A M
Britain is a monarchy with a parliament
Bond is a man with a pistol
Bitch is a mother with a pup
Answer: Babe is a pig in a movie
THE C WAS B BY THE S
The cat was bitten by the snake
The car was bought by the salesman
The cow was bolloxed in the slaughterhouse
Answer: The carpet was burned by the straighteners
THE L IS S IN THE M
The lemon is sour in the mouth
The loaf is soft in the middle
The laundry is still in the machine
The line is straight in the middle
The lent is starting in a month
The lasagne is still in the microwave
The Luas is slow in the morning
The lemon is sour in the mouth
The larks are singing in the morning
The letter is sent in the mail
The lie is safer in the mouth
The light is strong in the morning
The light is shinning in the meadow
The lollipop is soft in the middle
The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave
The lunch is still in the microwave
The love is strong in the morning
The lark is singing in the meadow
The lever is stuck in the middle
The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa
The Lada is stuck in the mud
The limousine is stretching in the middle
The lollipop is sucked in the mouth
The lime is sliced in the mojito
The Lego is sharp in the morning
The lettuce is soggy in the middle
The leg is stuck in the mud
Answer: The lasagne is spinning in the microwave