It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess.

And no, Googling it will get you nowhere. It came from our actual brains!

It's worth a minimum of €250 with €50 added each day its not guessed correctly.

So, because we're sound, we've compiled a list of all the wrong guesses:

The M is F

The Mirror is Foggy

The Music is Festive

The Month is Flying

The Mother is Frantic

The Mattress is Firm

The Mistletoe if Festive

The Mash is Fluffy

The Mourinho is Finished

The Mistletoe is Fun

The Manager is Full

The Mustard is French

The Milk is Fresh

The Moon is Full

The Milk is Frothy

The Maid is Fired

The Money is Free

The Message is Festive

The Mantelpiece is Festive

The Motorway is Fast

The Moon is Freezing

The Movie is Full

The Maze is Frightening

The Man is Falling

The Mic is Fuzzy

The Meeting is Finished

The Malteaser is Favourite

The Meter is Full

The Match is Fixed

The Monologue is Funny

The Milkman is Farting

Full terms and conditions apply here

B B B

Bring Back Bosco

Blind Boy Boatclub

Bono Borrows Boras

Bursting Big Balloons

Burn Baby Burn

Bish Bash Bosh

Bring Back Blockbusters

Beautiful Baby Boy

Bring Back Bertie

Broken Bourbon biscuits

Bad Baubles Break

Bye Bye Brexit

ANSWER: BETTER BUY BATTERIES

I M D B

Internet Movie Database

I Make Delicious Buns

I Miss David Brent

I Make Dogs Bark

Inmates Make Bad Decisions

Ireland Must Debate Brexit

I Must Do Better

Iron Man Defeats Baddies

I Must Drink Beer

I Make Dinner Better

Is Mise Dermot Bannon

Is Maria Dyed Blonde?

I Miss Deirdre Barlow

Internet Makes Dating Better

Is My Derrière Big

Is Mince Dark Brown

Internet Memes Date Badly

It's My Dad's Birthday

I Make Deadly Bread

Irish Mammy’s Delegate Badly

I Make Deadly Brownies

I Make Badass Donuts

Is My Dog Barking

Italian Men Dress Better

Into My Dark Basement

Is Michael D Bald

Ian's Mancrush, David Bowie.

Irish men Don't Breakdance

Instagram Makes Dating Better

Ink makes Dirty blobs

I'll mind Dave's Balls

Imagine meeting David Bowie

I might dunk biscuits

Is Maria’s Day Better

Irish Manager Denies Bust-up

IKEA makes Dave Blush

I might Die Bald

Isn’t Mother’s Dinner Better

I Make Dave's Breakfast

I Met Drew Barrymore

I Must Donate Blood

I miss David Beckham

I Mean Damn Bro

Intruders Make Dogs Bark

I Mean Deep Breaths

In My Day Boy

Is My Dinner Burning

I Might Drop By

I might Be Dave

ANSWER: INDICATORS MAKE BETTER DRIVERS

R THE D

Recline The Deckchair

Regret The Decision

Rise The Dust

Ripped The Dress

Raise The Dead

Reject The Disk

Rush The Dancefloor

Roll The Dough

Read The Dictionary

Relive The Dream

Remember The Date

Ring The Doctor

Rinse The Dishes

Read The Description

Repeat The Dose

Roll The Dice

Ring The Doorbell

Remove The Disc

Read The Directions

Race The Dog

Rub The Dog

Ruin The Duvet

Reconnect The Device

Roast The Duck

Redecorate The Downstairs

Ring The Doctor

Ride The Donkey

Repaint The Door

Rue The Day

Repair The Damage

Ring the Dáil

Rearrange the dishwasher

Reach the Destination

Rob the Dog

Run the Dishwasher

Read the Declaration

Rent the DVD

Read the Disclaimer

Rock the Dancefloor

Reload the Disc

Rowlf the Dog

Release the drone

Release the Doves

Read the Draft

Refuse the Dinner

Raid The Drawer

Retweet the Donald

Ringo the Drummer

Ring the Dj's

Resist the drink

Rudolph the Deer

Redraw the Drawing

Respect the Donald

Raise the Drawbridge

ANSWER: Remember the Discman

Full terms and conditions apply here

DON'T T THE C

Don't Tip The Can

Don't Try The Chilly

Don't Tug the Cat

Don't Touch the China

Don't Touch the Cooker

Don't Tip The Cow

Don't Touch The Channel

Don't Touch The Crocs

Don't Tell The Children

Don't Tease The Children

Don't Touch The Chips

ANSWER: Don't Tangle The Cable

L I L

Love Island losers

Lager Is liquid

Leprechauns In Lanzarote

Living In Luxury

Limerick Is Lucky

Living It Large

ANSER: Laois Is Landlocked

C C C B A

Cold Chips Can Be Amazing

Crossword Clues Can Be Anagrams

Cameras Can Catch Bad Angles

Cool Calm Collected Beats All

Can't Chat Call Back Again

Cats Can Cause Bad Allergies

Cold Calls Can Be Annoying

Croatia Certainly Could Beat Argentina

Candy Crush Can Become Addictive

Careers Can Cause Bad Arguments

Club classics Can Be Awesome

Clots Can Cause Blocked Arteries

Cold Coffee Can Be Awful

Can’t contain Cristiano's Brilliant Attempts

Cottage cheese can be Awful

Costa coffee Can Be Addictive

Colm Cooper Can Block Anything

Clearasil Can Cure Bad Acne

Custard Creams Can Be Addictive

Cold Callers Can Be Annoying

Cats Can Cause Bad Allergies

Custom cars can be amazing

Crisis Calls Can Bring Awareness

Credit Cards Can Buy Anything

Cars Can Carry Beach Accessories

Currently Closed, Call Back Again

Caught Criminals Can Be Aggressive

Can Cows Calf Before Autumn

Chinese Chicken Curry Balls Appetizer

Conor can come back Again

Cheese Can Cause Bad Allergies

Cockerels Crowing Can Be Annoying

Cash Crisis Can't Buy Anything

Cloning Children Could Bring Anarchy

Credit Cards Can Be Accessed

Corncrakes Can Come Back Again

Continental Climate Can Be Amazing

Circus Clowns Can Be Annoying

Climbing Clematis Can Break Arches

Credit Cards Can Buy Anything

Crazy Clowns Can Be Aggressive

Can Canned Carrots Be Alright

Certain Celebs Can Be Annoying

Children Crying Can Be Annoying

Croatia Can Certainly Beat All

Crazy Cats Can Be Aggressive

Cooking Chocolate Causes Belly Aches

Curry Cheese Chips Beats All

Collecting Croc's Can Be Addictive

Couldn't Connect Call Back Again

Cadburys Chocolate Chip Bars Anyone

Computers Crashing Can Be Annoying

Classic Cars Can Breakdown Anywhere

Cheesey Chicken Ceaser Beats Anything

Cranes Can Construct Big Apartments

Chef's Cooking Can Be Angry

Chinese Curry Chicken Beats All

Cranes Can Carry Basically Anything

Climate change can be avoided.

Customer care can be atrocious,

Cadbury's Carmello Chocolate Beats All

Collective consciousness can be awakened.

Can Croatia champion Ball Abroad?

Clare Crowds Can Be Amazing

Childcare Costs Can Be Astronomical

Christano Can Curve Balls Anywhere

Catalytic Converter Can Break Automobiles

Christmas can cause bad arguments.

Can’t Cope Can’t Be Arsed

Cartoon Characters Can Be Awesome

ANSER: Cleaning Chimneys Can Be Awkward

Full terms and conditions apply here

O W L U

Orville Wright Looked Up

Orderly When Lined Up

Oranges Won't Look Unripe

Orca Whales Leap Up

Oklahoma Was Left Unimpressed

Only Whingers Like Us

One Word Left Unsaid

Office Workers Look Unfit

Our Water Looks Unclear

Oh Wouldya Lighten Up

Only Watching Latest Uploads

On Wikipedia Looking Up

Overall Winner Left Undefeated

Other Wombles Live Underground

Onesies With Luxurious Undies

Old Windows Lift Up

Older Women Love Uggs

Outside Weather Looks Ugly

Only Workers Like Unions

Only Water Lies Underground

Only Winners Level Out

Often Women Love Underwear

Our Weather Looking Up

Out With Large Underwear

Outdoor Weddings Look Unreal

Our World Loves Unity

Our Whelan Loves U2

Old Women Love Umbrellas

Our Whelan Loved Universal

Out With Loose Undies

Oprah Winfrey Looks Unbelievable

Owls Won't Look Up

Oaties Were Left Untouched!

Oil Wicks Light Up

Our Weather Looks Unpredictable

Office Workers Love Uber

Orange Walls Look Ugly

Our Weather's Looking Up

Outdoor Weddings Look Unreal

Our Windows Look Unclean

Our Whelan Loves United

Only Women Like University

Only Women Like Unicorns

Only Wear Linen Underwear

Our Whelan Loved Universal

Oprah Winfrey Looks Unbelievable

Out With Loose Undies

Outdoor Weddings Look Unique.

Our Writing Looks Untidy

Oprah Winfrey Laughs Uncontrollably

Options With Low Undercut

Ocean Waters Link Up

Our Women Loves Us

Oven Windows Look Ugly

Oscar Winners Look Unconfortable

Only Women Love Unicorns

Off White Looks Unclean

Online Weather Looks Unbroken

Only Wise Laugh Uncontrollably

Oil Wells Lie Underground

Online Weather Looks Unbroken

Only Women Love Uggs

Our Website Looks Unbelievable.

Owen Wilson Loves U2

Online Websites Log Users

Old Windows Look Ugly

Oh Wow Look Up

Ocean Wildlife Live Underwater

Oprah Would Like Us

Obama Wears Lucky Underwear.

Offaly Water Left Undrinkable

One Winner Looks Unhappy

Oscar Wilde Likes Ulysses

Our Weight Limits Us

Orinoco Womble Lives Underground

Oprah Winfrey Loves Underwear

Onions Will Live Underground

Oiled Wheels Loosen Up

Out With Leeds United

Over Without Looking Under

Oprah Winfrey Loves Uber

Oprah Winfrey Listen Up

Over Weight Looks Ugly

Old Wrappers Look Unique

Orangutans Walk Like Us

Only Wear Loose Underwear

ANSWER: OVERGROWN WEEDS LOOK UNSIGHTLY

S G S

Super Glue Sticks

Sour Granny Smiths

Seriously Good Stuff

Silence Golden Silence

Seriously Good Steak

Should Goats Shave

Shoes Get Softer

Summer Gets Shorter

Soup Goes Sour

Slugs Go Slow

Some Gates Squeak

So Gob Smacked

Socks Go Saggy

Sewing Grass Seeds

Snow Gets Slushy

Snow Goes Slushy

So Good Snow

Snow Games Saturday

Steven Gerrard Slips

Soccer's Gone Soft

Swallows Go South

Sure Gwan Sure

So Google Something

Students Get Steamed

Sean's Girly Scream

Sandwiches Get Soggy

Showers Get Steamy

Smelly Gammy Socks

Sometimes Gossip Sticks

Sounds Good Sweetie

Spinach Gives Strength

Slowly Going Senile

Sure G’wan Sure

So Google Something

Students Get Steamed

Spice Girls Songs

Snails Go Slowely

Spring Gets Started

Still Going Strong

Some Grill Sausages

Smell Gets Stronger

Slime Gets Sticky

Summer Gets Smiles

Spring Gets Snow

Superb Grand Slam

Stop Go System

Sean's Gone Soft

Shot Gun Shelly

Salad Goes Soggy

Short Guy Syndrome

Shepherds Gather sheep

Sports Gear Stinks

Sailors Go Sailing

Shes Got Style

Sandwiches Go Stale

Soap Gets Slippy

Spaghetti Goes Soggy

Superb Golf swing

Save Granny's Soul

Shopping Gets Stressful

Small Green Sweets

She’s Got Style

Sandwiches Go Stale

Seagulls Grab Sandwiches

Slowly Getting Started

Sausages Go Sizzle

Scottish Guy Shouting

Siri Gives Solutions

Swimming Gets Stressful

Sisters Get Spoiled

Salami Gets Salted

Sour Grapes Suck

Still Going Strong

Special Guest Star

Selena Gomez Sings

Stupid Guess Sean

Shelly Goes Sugarfree

Second Gear Start

Sean gets snotty

Sandwiches give sustenance

Sandals Gather Sand

ANSWER: SCREWS GET SCREWED

T T T

Take The Time

Time To Transfer

Tik Tak Toe

Tiling Takes Time

Three Times Tables

That Thing There

Time To Train

Thomas The Tank

Terrible Twos Tantrum

The Tullow tank

Tea Time Teaser

Tractors tow trailers

The Terrible Two's

Thursday Thinking Thoughts

Two thirty three

Taytos Taste Terrific

Tell the truth

Totally tropical taste

Trick The teacher

Trump talks trash

Two Twits Talking

Tastes too Tangy

Turnips Taste Terrible

The Tornado Twists

Top Ten Tips.

This Time Tomorrow

Try Topping That

Throw The Towel

Thinking takes time

Talking total tripe

Twerk That Tushy

The train Timetable

Tommy Tiernan Today

Teacakes Taste Terriffic

Telling Tall Tales

Teams train together

TodayFM Turns Twenty

ANS: TEETHING TAKES TIME

Full terms and conditions apply here

P a B is A

Parking A Bus Is Awkward

Parking A Bus Is Awesome

Popping a blackhead is Awesome

Plucking a Brow is Agony,

Putting a blanket-on is awesome

Playing a Blitz is agonising

Parenting a baby is amazing

Planning a Birth is Absurd.

Passing a bar is appealing.

Planting a bomb is awful.

Planning a Break is Awesome

Peeling a banana is artistic,

Potting a Black is Awesome

Pruning a Bonsai is Awkward

Piercing a bellybutton is awful

Pumping a ball is annoying.

Playing A Bagpipe Is Antisocial.

Pouring A Beer Is Awesome.

Presenting a Bafta is awesome.

Peeling a Banana is Automatic

Paddington a Bear is Awesome

Plumbing a Bathroom is Annoying

Playing a Broadcaster is Anchorman

Playing a Bass is Awesome

Placing A Bet is Addictive

President a Businessman is America

Peanut Butter is Awesome

Popping a Bubblewrap is Addictive

Pulling a Bird is Ace

Purchasing a Bitcoin is Allowed

Punching a Bully is Acceptable

Picking a Bestie is Awkward

Preparing a Brunch is Awesome

Pouring a Bailey's is Awesome

Passing a Baton is Athletic

Perfecting a Bolero is Arduous

Producing a Beat is Awesome

Playing a Blinder is Amazing

Piercing a Blister is Agony

Painting a Butterfly is Awesome

Publishing a Book is Amazing

Pushing a Bicycle is Annoying.

Punching a Balloon is Awkward

Painting a Balloon is Artistic

Plucking a Bird is Awkward

Picking a Bridesmaid is Amazing

WINNER: PAINTING A BRIDGE IS AWKWARD

Full terms and conditions apply here

M M S C

Mama Mia Sequel Coming

Milk Makes Soup Creamy

Mind Maria She's Cold

Meghan Markle Suits Charming

Merry Merry Super Christmas

Molly Malone Sung Cockles

Miss Marple Solves Crimes.

Mammy Makes Savage Cabbage

Make Me Some Coffee

My Most Special Christmas

My Mate Santa Claus

My Mammy Snogged Clause

Mammy Mammy Santa’s Coming

Maria Might Select Christopher

Mickey Mouse Sings Carols

Mr & Mrs Santa Claus

Most Mancunians Support City

Make Me Some Cash

ANSWER: Milk Must Stay Cold

YOUR S IS S

Your secret is safe

Your skirt is short

Your star is shining

Your Show is Savage

Your Story is Shocking

Your Smoothie is Sickening

Your Spaghetti is Stringy

Your Sign is Sagittarius

Your Sandwich is Stuffed

Your Sandwich is Soggy

Your Slinky is Springy

Your Suit is Slick

Your Song is Silly

Your Smile is Stunning

Your Shirt is Stained

Your Skin is Sizzled

Your Socks are Soft

Your Sister is Sexy

Your Secret is Safe

Your Sausages is Sizzling

Your Snoring is Shocking

Your Stew is Sensational

Your Suit is Stunning

Your Shift is Sloppy

Your Sidekick Is Superb

Your Shot is Smug

Your Soup is Sumptuous

Your Smile is Sexy

Your Sauce is Spicy

ANSWER: Your Scarf is Snugly

Full terms and conditions apply here

W W W

We Walloped Wales

Willy Warmers Work

What Women Want

Wimps Wear Wetsuits

World Wide Web

Windy Weather Warning

Wibbly Wobbly Wonder

Whiskey With Water

Whoever Wins Wins

Wild Wild West

William Wrote Words

Wet Wet Wet

When Where Why

Who What Where

Women Want Wine

Wine With Water

Willy Wonka's Wonderland

Who Wears What

Wee Willie Winky

Wet Wipes Work

Win Win Win

Wonder Woman Wins

Who Wears Wigs

ANSWER: Wild Winds Whistle

LOTS OF T M D S

Lots of teachers mark during summer

Lots of tequila makes Dave sick

Lots of turtles must dig sand

Lots of toys make Dave scared

Lots of tomato's make delicious soup

Lots of toothpaste make dentures shine

Lots of tasty mustard dressing salad

Lots of talking made Dermot sick

Lots of totally mad Dublin supporters

Lots of tomatoes make delicious salsa

Lots of trumpets make deafening sounds

Lots of training makes Dave sweat

Lots of tea makes Dermot sluggish

Lots of today's men don't shave

Lots of traffic makes Dublin slow

Lots of things make Dave smile

Lots of treats make dogs slobber

Lots of tuna makes Dermot stink

Lots of tomatoes make delicious salads

Lots of toilets make dripping sounds

Lots of tractors made Dave smile'

Lots of time Maria don’t sweat

Lots of toffee makes dentures stick

Lots of teachers may do science

Lots of taxi men drive saloons.

Lots of today’s men do shopping

Lots of toys make Department stores

Lots of teeth makes dentists smile.

Lots of trendy men don't shave

Lots of towels make dry skin.

Lots of tractors may drip silage

Lots of training makes Dave strong

Lots of tickles make Dave squeel

Lots of tomatoes make Dolmio sauce

Lots of Tornadoes Make Dangerous storms

Lots of Trade’s Men Don’t Show

Lots of Tele Makes Dave Stupid

Lots of Turbulence Makes Dave Scared

Lots of Thunder Makes Dogs Scared

Lots of Tea Made During Soaps

Lots of Tractors Making Diesel Suck

Lots of turkeys makes December Special

Lots of Tinder Matches Don't Speak

Lots of Toast Makes Dermot Smile

Lots of Twisters Make Dangerous Storms

Lots of Toblerones Make Dermot Sick

Lots of Tutoring Makes Diligent Students

Lots Of Teams Might Do Something

Lots Of Trainers Might Do Squats

Lots Of Top Models Doing Struts

ANS: Lots of Traffic Makes Drivers Sad

C IS B S C

Coke Is Best Served Chilled

Cider Is Best Served Cold

Crab Is Best Served Cold

Christmas Is Becoming So Commercialised

Courage Is Basically Staying Cool

Chocolate Is Basically Sugary Calories

Cream Is Best Served Cold

Cadbury's Is Bloody Serious Chocolate

Cork Is Bloody Savage Craic

Cancer Is Bad So Care

Cement Is Basically Sticky Clay

Chocolate Is But Sugary Calories

Christmas Is Bringing Some Cheer

Caviar Is Best Served Cold

Champagne Is Best Served Chilled

ANS: Chicken Is Best Served Cooked

P S HAVE C

Phone shops have credit

Puppet strings have controls

Petrol stations have cars

Pork Scratchings have changed

Punctuation still have commas

Police stations have cells

Pirate ships have cannons

Police stations have cops

Postage stamps have corners

ANS: Pirate Ships Have Captains

I I C M

Ian is chocolate mad

In Italy Catholics mingle

Ireland's invincible Conor McGregor

Is it cool man

I idolise Chris Martin

Iniesta in central midfield

India is curry mad

Is it country music

In Italy cows moo

I’m in county Mayo

If I can’t move

Isn't it comedy magic

I'm in crazy mode

In Ireland cows moo

Italian ice cream machine

It's Irish cows milk

Ice igloos can melt

Iceland's icebergs can't melt

I'm into collecting moths

I'm in Christmas mode

Ice in Coke melts

Insert ink cartridge manually

Ireland is cold mostly

Is it Christmas Mammy

In Italy coffee matters

I'm into country music

I inhale cake mix

Ireland idolises Conor McGregor

India is cricket mad

Impractical ideas cause mayhem

I inhale carbon monoxide

I'm in complete meltdown

I'm into chocolate mice

Ian's into country music

It is crazy money

Ireland is chocolate mad

Ireland is Celtic mad

Ian is cooking mackerel

Irish items cost more

ANSWER: Ireland invented chocolate milk

S S IN S

See stars in space

Sizzling sun in summer

Small sizes in stock

School starts in September

Spaghetti shapes in sauce

Size six in shoes

Susan Sarandon in Stepmom

Snakes slither in sand

Sheer sheep in spring

Sea salt in stew

Singing songs in Spanish

Short socks in sandals

Snails slither in slime

Smelly socks in sandals

Sand sandwiches in summer

Soccer starts in September

Spread slurry in summer

Skinless sausages in soup

So sexy in stockings

Seven seas in Sinbad

Sweet smell in success

Sesame Street in Spanish

Salsa sauce in Spain

Super sexy in slippers

Sipping Sangria in Spain

Sea shells in sand

Slugs shrivel in salt

Sound system in studio

ANSWER: Satellites spin in space

T IS AN A

Trump is an ass

Traffic as an annoyance

Tequila is an alcohol

Twitter is an addiction

Twitter is an app

Tony is an angel

Terminator is an android

Toad is an amphibian

ANSWER: Thriller is an album

P MY T

Pick my team

Pay my taxes

Push my trolley

ANSWER: Pop My Toast

YOUR M IS F

Your mood is fowl

Your mailbox is full

Your mouth is full

Your makeup is flawless

Your mug is full

Your modem is fixed

Your muscle is fit

Your marriage is forever

Your metabolism is fast

Your milkshake is frothy

Your mind is free

Your muesli is fruity

Your man is fine

Your mask is frightening

Your mouth is foul

Your mate is fit

Your mind is fickle

Your microphone is finicky

Your mattress is firm

Your mustard is French

Your memory is flawed

Your mainsail is flapping

Your motor is flooded

Your mission is futile

Your microphone is fuzzy

Your motor is fecked

Your milk is fresh

Your mash is fluffy

Your mandible is flexible

Your mango is fermenting

Your mare is foaling

Your meal is frugal

Your momma is fat

Your mobile is faulty

Your Minion is funny

Your month is February

Your machine is faulty

Your memory is full

Your magic is fake

Your muscle is flexed

Your meat is frozen

Your mammy is fantastic

Your mind is fading

Your man is funny

Your manager is feisty

Your mouse is flashing

Your meat is fatty

Your mortgage is fixed

Your monitor is frozen

Your mam is funny

Your mirror is foolproof

Your monkey is funky

Your mocha is frothy

Your money is filthy

Your microwave is flashing

Your mug is funny

Your meal is free

Your mansion is fabulous

Your mother is family

Your media is fake

Your mother is furious

Your marsbar is fried

Your mask is freaky

Your man is farming

Your mop is filthy

Your marker is fine

Your muffin is fluffy

Your monitor is flickering

Your mattress is foam

Your match is Friday

Your mustard is fiery

Your marriage is fake

Your mojo is flat

Your man is fit

Your mascot is fab

Your monkfish is frozen

Your meringue is fluffy

Your match is finished

ANSWER: Your mouse is filthy - huge congratulations to Brian Burke from Galway who won €1,800 for this guessing one!

S I S I S

Sometimes it's sunny in Seville

Sun is shining in summer

Sleeping in socks is silly

Sometimes I suspect I'm stupid

Socks in sandals are silly

Socks in sandals are stupid

Swordfish is sold in steaks

Salpa is sexy in stockings

Sometimes in summer I sunbathe

ANSWER: Sometimes it snows in spring

S D S

Spaniards do siestas

Sausages Dermot sausages

Some day soon*

Snowflakes don't smell

Snoring disturbs sleep

Safety data sheets

Save Dave's soul

Seven deadly sins

Save don't send

Sewerage does smell

Sharks don't shave

Slippers don't slip

Sausages don't sizzle

Seven Dwarfs sing

Stupid damn sentences

Sheep don’t swim

Sharks do smile

Stupid deli sandwiches

Squirrels don’t spit

Special delivery service

Sip don't slurp

Skunks definitely stink

Sometimes Dermot sings

Swans don't sing

Sugar does sweeten

Sush Dave's sleeping

Squirrels don't squeak

Same day service

Sour dough scones

Soldiers don't smile

Slotthed drive system

Santa doesn't sleep

Saints don't sin

Snoop Dog sings

Sometimes doors slam

Sharks don't sleep

Suds don't sink

Snails don't sprint

Slurry does stink

School days suck

Some dislike sharing

Stop doing stuff

Students don't save

Should Dermot shave?

ANSWER: Starfish don't swim.

A B C Don't

A boy called Dave

Alright boys calm down

Anything but Chelsea drawing

Any body can dance

All beavers construct dams

Another bright clear day

Anything but cheese Dave

A ball can deflate

A brilliant cut diamond

All Blacks Chicago defeat

After bright comes darkness

Alpha bravo charlie delta

A beautiful cuddly dog

Another blustery cold day

Alcoholic beverages cause drunkenness

Alight bruv calm down (in a London accent)

A big creamy donut

After Barack came Donald

A bird called Dustin

A bacon cabbage dinner

A bright colourful display

A baby can't drive

Another broken car door

A boy can dream

A bus changing direction

All binmen collect dustbins

Anxious boys can't dance

Ask before calling down

A big cat digger

A bacon cheese double

After Brexit comes disaster

A bar of Cadbury's Dairymilk

A Boston cream donut

All babies cuddle daddy

Arguments behind closed doors

American buffoon called Donald

Another bank closes down

All cars break down

Atlantic beside coast drive

Antonio Banderas can't dance

A band called Delorentos

Adjusting blinds confuses Dave

Always be careful driving

A big clear desk

All batteries continually decline

Always bring clean drawers

A big comfy duvet

Angry birds can detonate

Adults believe children don't

Alsatians bark cats don't

Americans brad Canadians don't

Alligators blink crocodiles don't

Animals behave children don't

Atheists believe Christian's don't

Apples bruise cucumbers don't

Acrobats balance clowns don't

Antelopes bounce cats don't

Asteroids burn comets don't

Alcohol burns creams don't

Ants bite caterpillars don't

Audiences behave crowds don't

Arsenal brag Chelsea don't

Another bus corridor don't

ANSWER: Apples bob, coins don't, fair play to Lisa from Waterford for cracking this one!!

S IS A M C

Slane is a muddy concert

Stirling is a money currency

Samantha is a master chef

Sudeko is a mental challenge

Suzuki is a motor cycle

Sunshine is a mood changer

Spain is a Mediterranean country

Spiderman is a masked crusader

Siesta is a mid-day map

Sagittarius is a major constellation

Scuzz is a music channel

Steak is an main course

Sugar is a mighty condiment

Steer is a male cow

Stilton is a mouldy cheese

Spagetti is a main course

Steel is a metallic compound

Snake is a mobile classic

Shaving is a man's choice

Soft is a mouses cough

Summer is a month closer

Stampy is a Minecraft character

Sleep is a man's comfort

Sugar is a mood changer

Sligo is a mad county

Slane is a massive castle

Sing is a musical cartoon

Shopping is a mundane chore

Stupidness is a medical condition

ANSWER: Salem is a magic cat - how on earth did yee get that?!!!

D D D'S D

Does Dunkin' Donuts deliver

Dirty Dozen director's dead

Dermot drank Dave's Drink

Dermot detests Dragon's Den

Donald Duck date's Daisy

Didier Drogbas dad's dog

Dermot dreamt Dave's dead

Dermot dressed Dave's daughter

Dancing Des does disco

Dermot digs Devereux's dress

Dermot detests Dave's dog

Dermot delivered Dave's dryer

Don't drink Dave's decaff

Daisy Duke's double denim

Don't dunk Dave's donuts

Digger driver drives digger

Dermot destroyed Dave's dinner

Answer: Dave dunked Dermot's Digestive

B IS A P IN A M

Britain is a monarchy with a parliament

Bond is a man with a pistol

Bitch is a mother with a pup

Answer: Babe is a pig in a movie

THE C WAS B BY THE S

The cat was bitten by the snake

The car was bought by the salesman

The cow was bolloxed in the slaughterhouse

Answer: The carpet was burned by the straighteners

THE L IS S IN THE M

The lemon is sour in the mouth

The loaf is soft in the middle

The laundry is still in the machine

The line is straight in the middle

The lent is starting in a month

The lasagne is still in the microwave

The Luas is slow in the morning

The lemon is sour in the mouth

The larks are singing in the morning

The letter is sent in the mail

The lie is safer in the mouth

The light is strong in the morning

The light is shinning in the meadow

The lollipop is soft in the middle

The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave

The lunch is still in the microwave

The love is strong in the morning

The lark is singing in the meadow

The lever is stuck in the middle

The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa

The Lada is stuck in the mud

The limousine is stretching in the middle

The lollipop is sucked in the mouth

The lime is sliced in the mojito

The Lego is sharp in the morning

The lettuce is soggy in the middle

The leg is stuck in the mud

Answer: The lasagne is spinning in the microwave

***Lines are open from 9.50am to 10.05am Monday to Friday. Any guesses sent before or after that time will not be eligible for entry***