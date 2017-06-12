Most half-time entertainment will involve a band, maybe a DJ, an annoying mascot sweating, some kids playing their own game, or just a dance group.

Well the Memphis Redbirds baseball team in America have decided that the best way to entertain the crowd is child cruelty in the form of an Ice Chugging Contest.

It involves two children racing each other to see who can chug a slushie the fastest.

A video surfaced over the weekend of a kid who was so determined to win he gave himself a major brain freeze!!!

This was all shown on TV and enjoyed a little too enthusiastically by the commentator.

Listen out for the moment when the freeze kicks in...OUCH