This incredibly talented 23 year old from Cavan is back with yet another brilliant single.

Aine, who got her big break just last year after she was spotted at Glastonbury, has dropped her new single 'Blood Diamonds'.

Aine is currently on tour with JP Cooper so we may not be lucky enough to catch her performing in Ireland before the end of the year. Make sure to keep an eye on her Facebook page for upcoming gigs.