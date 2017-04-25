Al was over the moon to make The Daily Telegraph today:

And to be compared to his comedy heroes Frankie Howerd and Michael McIntyre it was amazing.

But the funniest part of all was the opening paragraph:

"Al Porter heads straight to the bar to order a cappuccino and a gin and tonic"

Eh, what's wrong with that?

"It's 11.30am."

Oh!!!

The interview is ahead of Al's one week residency at Soho Theatre in London from April 28 - May 6.

If you are over there or know someone who love a brilliant night.

Check out sohotheatre.com