Al Compared To His Comedy Heroes
Al was over the moon to make The Daily Telegraph today:
And to be compared to his comedy heroes Frankie Howerd and Michael McIntyre it was amazing.
But the funniest part of all was the opening paragraph:
"Al Porter heads straight to the bar to order a cappuccino and a gin and tonic"
Eh, what's wrong with that?
"It's 11.30am."
Oh!!!
The interview is ahead of Al's one week residency at Soho Theatre in London from April 28 - May 6.
If you are over there or know someone who love a brilliant night.
Check out sohotheatre.com